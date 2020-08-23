Enid police seeking identity of gas thief

Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a woman who drove off from an area gas station earlier this month without paying.
On Aug. 14, Enid Police Department officers responded to Lucky’s Food Mart, 802 E. Broadway, in reference to a theft.
Officers were told a white woman pulled up to the gas pumps in a red pickup and pumped $13.53 worth of gas. The clerk said the woman drove away without paying for the gas.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
