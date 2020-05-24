Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of burglarizing an Enid car wash coin-operated machine.
On May 6, 2020, West Willow Car Wash, 1614 W. Willow, reported a theft from a coin-operated machine.
A white Dodge Avenger is seen pulling in next to the coin machine at the automatic car wash. It was reported more than $650 in quarters were stolen from the coin machine.
Video surveillance shows a white male wearing a red shirt driving the Dodge Avenger.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
