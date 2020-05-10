ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is asking the public for its help in identifying a burglar caught on video surveillance.

Officers responded to the Dugout Dispensary, 1609 W. Chest­nut, where they found a broken glass door on April 25, 2020, according to a police report.

Police seek identity of burglar
Police seek identity of burglar

Video from the store shows a man, wearing a black VEGA motorcycle helmet; blue jeans; a dark-green, long-sleeved, hooded jacket; gloves; and shoes with a white stripe on the bottom.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.

Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Rains is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. Follow him on Twitter, @cassrains.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Cass? Send an email to crains@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you