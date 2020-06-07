Enid Police Department is asking the public for any information about a flatbed trailer stolen late last month.
On May 29, officers were sent to the 1300 block of North Jackson in reference to a stolen flatbed trailer.
It was reported someone stole a black 18-foot trailer, which had a metal rack for a tool box on the front. The trailer also had a hitch receiver on the back, homemade ramps laying on the trailer, three sheets of styrofoam and a sheet of plywood being held down by a couple of cinder blocks.
The estimated value of the trailer is $800.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
