April 24
• Douglas Easley, of Enid, reported sometime between Jan. 15 and April 1, someone took his 5x10 trailer from the 2600 block of Rock Island Boulevard. Estimated loss, $300.
April 25
• Steve McClaten, of Enid, reported on April 25, someone took a welcome mate, flower pots and garden hose with a holder from the entrance of a church in the 1500 block of West Oxford. No value listed.
April 26
• Devin Coffey, of Enid, reported sometime between 8 p.m. April 25 and 9:30 a.m. April 26, someone entered his vehicle while parked in the 500 block of South Jackson and took a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol with extended load clip and a black Motorola phone. Estimated loss, $650.
April 27
• Jeffrey Schank, of Enid, reported at an unknown time, someone took four tires with aluminum wheels from the 200 block of East Elm. Estimated loss, $500.
• Maria Aguirre Ramirez, of Enid, reported on April 27, someone entered her business Michelada El Aztrca, 1520 N. Grand, causing damage to the door and took cash and ruined some merchandise. Estimated loss and damages, $675.
April 28
• Rex Barker, of Enid, reported sometime between 4 p.m. April 24 and 11:43 a.m. April 28, someone attempted to break in a shop building in the 1900 block of East Garriott by damaging the molding on a window. Estimated damage, $1,000.
• Sara Crumpler, of Enid, reported between April 27 and 28, someone took a Troy Built push mower from the 900 block of East Cherokee. Estimated loss, $1,000.
• Outcast Powder Coating, 1124 E. Broadway, reported at an unknown date and time, a building was entered without permission by breaking a garage door window. A Mac Tools tool box, a plasma cutter, a Mack jack and cash was taken. Estimated loss and damages, $34,350.
April 29
• Tara White, of Enid, reported between April 25 and 29, a window on a travel trailer at Doc’s Mini Storage was broken out with an unknown object. Estimated loss, $500.
April 30
• Madaline Donihoo, of Enid, reported on April 30, an unknown person entered her and her husband’s vehicles parked in the 2700 block of North Van Buren and took a black Michael Kors purse with miscellaneous ID cards and cash. Estimated loss, $650.
