Feb 27
• Shon Jackson, of Enid, reported someone entered two vehicles parked at his residence in the 700 block of Ninnekah. Several items were taken, including a .357 Smith & Wesson k-frame revolver, cash, a credit cards, a set of Airpods and a leather pancake holster. Estimated loss, $1,130.
Feb. 28
• Harley Yniguez, of Enid, reported at an unknown date and time someone entered his residence in the 1100 block of South Oakwood and took a black Sony PS4 with a white “sony” sticker, a bait caster oder and reel, a bluetooth speakers and a white Sony PS4 controller. He also reported damage was inflicted to a 43-inch flatscreen TV. Estimated loss and damage, $770.
March 1
• Elton Reiger, of Enid, reported sometime between Feb. 29 and March 1, an RV was entered while parked in the 200 block of East Chestnut. The suspect(s) took a Samsung 32-inch TV, Samsung soundbar, a silver ring and a silver earrings. $675.
• Verne Richter, of Enid, reported at an unknown time on Feb. 28, someone took a blue Chevrolet tailgate from the 200 block of Cherry. Estimated loss, $800.
March 3
• Mark Roberts, of Enid, reported at 12:25 p.m. March 2, someone took his 50 to 55-inch Samsung TV and an 18- pack of Keystone beer from his residence in the 1900 block of West Maple. Estimated loss, $506.
• Bryon Freelove, of Enid, reported at 10:01 a.m. March 2, someone entered his residence without permission, causing damage and taking miscellaneous unknown items. Estimated loss, $1,500.
• Joh Burgett, of Enid, reported sometime in the past month someone entered his vehicle parked in the 3100 block of South Garland and took a two-tone silver and black Smith & Wesson .38 special. Estimated loss, $521.75.
• Jennifer Grittman, of Enid, reported at 6:33 p.m. March 3, someone busted out the driver side passenger door window of her vehicle while parked in the 1500 block of South Oakwood and took her gray purse containing miscellaneous cash and credit cards. Estimated loss and damage, $590.
• Gayle Freelove, of Enid, reported at 7:49 p.m. March 3, someone entered her residence in the 100 block of North 13th, damaging the door, and took a copper connector to the hot water heater. Estimated loss and damage, $2,200.
March 4
• Corey Blacksher, of Enid, reported sometime between 8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10 p.m. Feb. 25, someone entered his vehicle between Enid and Lubbock, Texas, and took his Hewlett Packard laptop and case. Estimated loss, $400.
• Deborah Nightengale, of Enid, reported sometime between Feb. 25 and 26, someone entered a residence in the 5500 block of West Chestnut and took an orange and white striped cat, cash, paperwork, an unknown brand firearm, a gray gun box, a black Quick Bing Gitter Bug cellphone. Estimated loss, $1,200.
• Cornelius Pitts, of Enid, reported at 4:02 p.m. March 4, someone entered a residence in the 900 block of East Elm, damaging the door frame. Estimated damages, $700.
March 5
• Hibdon Tires Plus, 414 S. Van Buren, reported at 3:15 a.m. March 5, someone broke into the business through an overheard door, causing damage. Nothing was reported missing. Estimated damage, $1,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.