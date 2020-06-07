May 24
• Brandy Martin, of Enid, reported at 10:52 a.m. May 24, someone entered her two vehicles parked in the 2700 block of North Van Buren and took a Heritate .22 revolver with a broad and green grip and cash. Estimated loss, $340.
• Brandy Soles, of Enid, reported someone vandalized a truck with spray paint while it was parked in the 3200 block of Hillcrest. Estimated damage, $1,000.
May 26
• Jase Young, of Enid, reported sometime between May 23 and 26, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 2700 block of North Van Buren and took a black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun in a tan leather holster and a Buck hunting knife in a leather holster. Estimated loss, $550.
• Carmen Arnani, of Enid, reported at 11:32 a.m. May 26, he lost his florescent yellow Ping golf bag containing a set of Ping Woods irons somewhere at Oakwood and Rupe. Estimated loss, $2,000.
• Jerry Hueppelsheuer, of Enid, reported between 6 and 8:54 p.m. May 24, someone entered the garage of a residence in the 1000 block of East Broadway and took: a yellow Bostitch 6-gallon air compressor, an unknown brand gray 15-gallon wheeled air compressor, a blue unknown brand portable air compressor, a blue Cobalt 40-volt chainsaw, a blue Hydrostar Drain Monster 50-foot drain cleaner, a blue Kobalt toolbox containing miscellaneous tools and socket sets, a black and yellow DeWalt tool bag containing miscellaneous tools, a black tool bag containing miscellaneous tools and socket sets, a silver aluminum tool box containing miscellaneous tools and socket sets and a green Central Machine bench grinder. Estimated loss, $1,675.
• Callie Fitzpatrick, of Enid, reported on May 24, someone entered her residence in the 500 block of South Harrison and took cash, four PlayStation video games, a Citizens watch with a gold face and silver and gold band, red and white Nike Air Money shoes size 12, red and black Nike Posite size 12 shoes, blue and white Air Jordan retro size 11 shoes and a Ruger American 9mm model #08605. Estimated loss, $1,490.
May 27
• Sheree Olson, of Enid, reported at 11:50 a.m. on May 27, someone entered her vehicle parked on the 2700 block of North Van Buren and took a Springfield .380 handgun. Estimated loss, $500.
May 28
• Walmart Super Center, 5505 W. Garriott, reported at an unknown date and time someone attempted to take items from the store. Estimated loss, $430.
• Mark Pulido, of Enid, reported sometime between May 26 and 28, someone damaged his vehicle while parked in the 2000 block of East Cedar. Estimated damage, $1,850.
• Jose Hernandez, of Enid, reported sometime between 4 a.m. May 27 and 12:01 a.m. May 28, someone entered his residence in the 200 block of East Cornell and took a bucket of coins, two 20-volt DeWalt cordless drills, a DeWalt sawzall and a gray Galaxy SA cellphone. Estimated loss, $670.
May 29
• Gene D. Cummings, of Enid, reported sometime between 9:30 and 9:55 p.m. May 28, someone took an 18-foot trailer from the 1300 block of North Jackson. The trailer had styrofoam shooting, plywood and cinderblocks on it. Estimated loss, $856.
June 1
• Cory L. McDowell, of Enid, reported sometime between May 22 and June 1, someone entered the detached garage of a residence in the 100 block of Stull Court and took a blue 2007 Kawasaki Vulcan 900cc motorcycle, a black Snap-On rolling toolbox with miscellaneous tools, a Craftsman straight-shaft string trimmer, Husqvarna self-propelled lawn mower, 10-foot fiberglass ladder, 26-inch mountain bike and a speaker box with two 10-inch DD subwoofers. Estimated loss, $5,010.
June 3
• McKayla Stamply, of Enid, reported on June 1, someone took her purse while in the 600 block of West Cherry. The Michael Kors purse contained cash, miscellaneous cards, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, keys, miscellaneous clothes, make up, a vape pen, a pair of glasses, a black wallet with yellow daisies and a notebook. Estimated loss, $710.
• Lacey Foster, of Enid, reported on June 3 someone entered a residence in the 2400 block of North Madison on or before May 24. Items taken include: a Cobalt 10-inch table saw, Cobalt 10-inch miter saw stand, a 16-gauge Porter Cable battery powered nail gun, Porter Cable battery operated jig saw, Wagner Flexio 3000 HVLP paint sprayer, 10-inch Diablo blade for a table saw, a caulk gun, two saw horses, a drywall measuring T, Cobalt 25-foot measuring tape, a DeWalt sawmill, a 5 AHR Porter Cable battery, a paint stirrer attached to a drill and a socket set. No value listed.
June 4
• Sydney Hysel, of Enid, reported on June 4, her Visa Green Dot card was taken from her wallet at an unknown time. Estimated loss, $1,700.
