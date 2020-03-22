March 15
• Urbn Loot, 2624 N. Van Buren, reported at 5 a.m. March 15, someone broke a glass window entering the business and taking miscellaneous displays without paying for them. Estimated loss, $700.
• Oscar Avalos, of Marshalltown, Iowa, reported between 7 and 7:45 a.m. March 15, someone entered his hotel room at 3005 W. Garriott without permission taking black Timberland boots, G-Boom speaker and Sony PlayStation 4 with rose gold controller. Estimated loss, $510.
• Joeli James, of Enid, reported between 7 p.m. March 13 and 2 a.m. March 14, someone took cash, a gold Pandora ring with flowers and one heart, a silver Pandora bracelet with six silver Pandora charms from the 500 block of Illinois. Estimated loss, $10,000.
• Marty Manaughton, of Enid, reported between 5 p.m. March 14 and 3 p.m. March 15, someone entered his residence in the 800 block of West Garriott by breaking a window and taking a Senco trim gun, Senco brad gun, Senco stapler quarter-crown, Senco stapler half-crown, DeWalt oscillating tool, DeWalt better frame gun, DeWalt impact screw gun, Shark vacuum and airless paint gun. Estimated loss, $1,930.
• Anthony Jones, of Enid, reported between 11 p.m. March 14 and 5 p.m. March 15, someone broke the window out o tis vehicle taking a Mac tool hydraulic jack, Koch four-ton come-along, black half-ton jack stands and a tub of lug nuts while the vehicle was parked in the 1400 block of Ritchie. Estimated loss and damage, $730.
March 16
• Todd Aebi, of Enid, reported between 8 p.m. March 15 and 5 a.m. March 16, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Indian Drive and took assorted oilfield inspect speciality tools. Estimated loss, $3,300.
March 18
• Blake Hanks, no hometown listed, reported between 9 p.m. March 17 and 6:30 a.m. March 18, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Mercer Drive and stole a gun and magazines. Estimated loss, $500.
• Firehouse Dispensary, 1927 S. Van Buren, reported about 2 a.m. on March 18, someone entered the business by damaging a vent and taking a safe with an unknown amount of cash and a miscellaneous amount of marijuana. Estimated loss and damages, $5,000
• Patrick Martinez, no hometown listed, reported at an unknown time March 17, someone entered his home in the 200 block of East Vine and stolen an unknown amount of cash. Estimated loss and damage, $500.
March 19
• Jeryka Pipins, of Enid, reported between 11:45 p.m.March 17 and 1 a.m. March 18, she lost her cellphone at The Spot, 417 N. Grand. Estimated loss, $1,000.
March 20
• Rachelle Eslipk, of Enid, reported at an unknown time and date at Cash Savers, 531 E. Broadway, someone took her Apple iPhone 7. Estimated loss, $500.
• Joseph Wilson, of Enid, reported between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 20, someone entered his residence in the 200 block of Chesterfield and took a 9mm handgun with a black slid and purple grips and a .45 caliber Ruger P95 DC. Estimated loss, $800.
• Mark Bitner, of Enid, reported at 5 a.m. March 20, someone entered both his vehicle and took a Milwaukee band saw and an Apple smartwatch. Estimated loss, $400.
• Luis Pacheco Chavez, of Enid, reported at an unknown time and date someone entered his residence in the 800 block of East Oklahoma and took a Fossil watch, a watch, Oakley sunglasses, dollar coins and a wedding ring. Estimated loss, $400.
March 21
• Kristin Algiere, of Enid, reported at an unknown date and time someone entered her residence in the 1600 block of North Washington and took two TEC brand televisions, a box of “Indian stuff,” six Looney Tunes plates, a Keebler cookie jar and 30 decorative eagles. Estimated loss, $2,050.
