May 9
• Rita Fern Murray, of Enid, reported sometime between 10 p.m. May 9 and 3 a.m. May 9, someone stole a 2013 Chevy Captiva bearing Oklahoma tag BLG555 from the 200 block of West Birch. Estimated loss, $6,000.
• Joshua Bennett, of Enid, reported at 8:35 p.m. May 9, someone took a gray 2011 Chevy Malibu from the 1700 block of North Washington. The vehicle had silver rims, tinted side windows and a Moonmix sticker on the top passenger side of the windshield. No value listed.
May 11
• Preston Buck, of Enid, reported at 11:15 a.m. May 11, his 2007 Chrysler Pacifica bearing Oklahoma tag HBA139 was missing from the 1300 block of East Elm. Estimated loss, $2,000.
• GEFCO, 2215 S. Van Buren, reported about 5 p.m. May 9, a man entered the business without permission and took miscellaneous food items from a vending machine and the bill collection box from another vending machine. Both machines were also damaged. Estimated loss and damage, $8,020.
• Thomas Russo, general delivery, reported sometime between May 9 and 11, a black 2009 Ford F-150 was taken from the 3500 block of King Street. The keys were left in the vehicle with the doors unlocked. The vehicle has front bumper damage and damage to the driver’s side headlight. There were miscellaneous clothing items, tools and a phone inside the truck. No value listed.
May 12
• Tony Sheets, of Enid, reported at an unknown time May 12, a UPS box with a key fob inside was taken from the porch of a resident in the 1100 block of Nottingham without permission. Estimated loss, $300.
May 13
• Luckinbill, 304 E. Broadway, reported sometime between 2 and 2:40 p.m. May 12, someone took four 10-foot chains with orange loops and 4-inch hooks. Estimated loss, $900.
May 14
• Brenton Bowden, of Enid, reported sometime between 10:30 to 11 p.m. May 13, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Shady Lane and took a Glock G23 .40-caliber handgun. Estimated loss, $650.
• Mitchell Stuart, of Enid, reported sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. May 13, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Shady Lane and took a Springfield Amrs 1911 .45 caliber pistol, a hunting knife and cash. Estimated loss, $770.
• Derek Dove, of Enid, reported an unknown person entered his vehicle parked in the 4400 block of North 4th. Items missing are credit cards, cash and a black and silver 9mm P938 Sig Sauer handgun. Estimated loss, $925.
