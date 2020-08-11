Aug. 2
• Michelle Rodriguez, of Enid, reported someone caused damaged to her residence in the 2100 block of North Independence. Estimated damage, $510.
• Tammy Conde, of Enid, reported sometime between July 20 and Aug. 2, someone entered her residence in the 2000 block of East Walnut, causing damage, and took a white Brothers sewing machine. Estimated loss and damage, $350.
• Rosalyn Faw Faw, of Enid, reported at 4:33 a.m. Aug. 2, someone threw a rock through the double-paned front window of her residence in the 1400 block of West Oklahoma. Estimated damage, $500.
Aug. 3
• Billy Sexton, of Enid, reported someone took his Xbox 360, 56-inch Vizio TV, Firestorm reciprocating saw, miscellaneous hand tools and a plant from his residence in the 2600 block of North Monroe. Estimated loss, $396.
• Louis Jardot, of Enid, reported at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 2, someone entered his residence in the 1400 block of East Randolph and took 10,000 rounds of .22 ammunition, 12 Elvis bottles containing whiskey collector items, a .357 stainless steel handgun and a spotter scope. Estimated loss, $10,675.
Aug. 4
• Traci Collums, no address listed, reported someone entered a house without permission in the 1000 block of North Central sometime in the past three weeks. Items taken included a corner shower kit and a 32-inch steel exterior door. The attic ladder and part of the ceiling in the kitchen were damage. Estimated loss of item, $1,548.99. The amount of damage caused was unknown.
Aug. 6
• Jeffery Ryel, of Enid, reported between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 6, someone took a DeWalt 20-volt band saw, DeWalt impact hammer drill, DeWalt 20-volt brushless drill, three DeWalt batteries, 3-amp battery, 5-amp battery, drill bit index, 18-volt Milwaukee battery, Milwaukee impact bit index, a hole saw extension and a Milwaukee bag from a residence in the 400 block of South Van Buren. Estimated loss, $810.
