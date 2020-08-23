Aug. 6
• Marcos Castor, of Enid, reported at an unknown time on July 5, someone broke into his vehicle parked in the 1300 block of East Elm. Reported missing was a pink Michael Kors wallet containing cash and ID cards. Estimated loss, $300.
• Stephanie M. Fee, of Enid, reported between July 26 and Aug. 1, someone took a PlayStation 4 from the 2300 block of East Maple. Estimated loss, $400.
Aug. 8
• Chrissy Rivalcaba, of Enid, reported sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 8, someone entered her house in the 400 block of West Iowa by busting in the front door. A small black sage with immigration papers, three pair of shoes and four pill bottles were taken. Estimated loss, $370.
Aug. 10
• Michael Bueno, of Enid, reported sometime between Aug. 9 and 10, someone broke a window on his vehicle while parked in the 1500 block of West Randolph. Estimated loss, $450.
• Stan’s Asphalt, of Enid, reported sometime between Aug. 7 and 10, someone took a green Rhino ATV from the front of their store. Estimated loss, $7,000.
Aug. 12
• Ana Guttierez, of Enid, reported between 7 and 10 p.m. Aug. 12 while at Planet Fitness, a purse containing her car keys, ear phones, inhaler and miscellaneous candies was taken. Estimated loss, $700.
• Kristina Taber, of Enid, reported on Aug. 9 in the 6200 block of North Garland, a rose gold Unstoppable Love necklace was taken. Estimated loss, $600.
Aug. 13
• Cruz Salcedo Gomez, of Enid, reported about 4 p.m. Aug. 1, someone entered her home in the 900 block of North 14th, ransacked the house and took $500. Estimated loss, $500.
Aug. 14
• Tractor Supply Company, 4010 W. Garriott, reported about noon on Aug. 14, someone tossed a box over the east side fence, put it in a black Grand Marquis and drove off. The manager said the box contained a generator. Estimated loss, $450.
• Chrissy Revalcaba, of Enid, reported at 1:36 p.m. Aug. 14 while in the 300 block of East Cedar someone damaged the passenger-side front door and the front windshield of a vehicle. Estimated damages, $400.
Aug. 16
• Carolyn Wilson, of Enid, reported on Aug. 16 someone entered a work truck parked in the 2900 block of East Ash, by breaking the passenger-side window taking miscellaneous tools and clothing. Estimated loss and damage, $570.
• Doyl Sholtess, of Enid, reported sometime between June 26 and July 12, someone broke into his residence in the 1400 block of West Ritchie and took miscellaneous tools, including a Porter Cable medium crown stapler. Estimated loss, $4,266.
Aug. 17
• Bruce Huey, of Enid, reported at 7:58 a.m. Aug. 17, someone took his red Hyundai Accent parked at his residence in the 1300 block of West Oklahoma. Estimated loss, $10,000.
• Brook Taylor, of Enid, reported between Aug. 12 and 13 someone cut multiple sections of a fence. Estimated damage, $1,000.
• Thomas Silver, of Enid, reported between Aug. 12 and 13, a TP&L A 2004 Polaris 500 ATV with camo print was taken without permission. Estimated loss, $4,500.
Aug. 19
• Rocky’s Barber Shop, 1205 S. Van Buren, reported sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and 8 a.m. Aug. 19, someone broke into the business, damaging a door, and stole multiple hair clippers, clipper blades, a hose and an acoustic guitar with mahogany side. Items taken values at $450. Value of damages unknown.
Aug. 20
• Joni Williams, of Enid, reported at an unknown time on Aug. 20, someone entered her residence and took a Nintendo Switch, various games and food from the kitchen. No value listed.
• Jacob Thompson, of Enid, reported between Aug. 7 and 9, someone took a dual ban mobile transceiver from the 500 block of South Pierce. Estimated loss, $589.
