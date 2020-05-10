May 2
• Leonard Patterson, of Enid, reported at an unknown time on May 2, someone took his Stihl 110 Weed Eater from his trailer while it was parked in the 4000 block on West Garriott. Estimated loss, $400.
May 3
• Stephanie Benge, of Enid, reported on 8:57 a.m. May 3, someone took cash from her residence in the 1100 block of East Oklahoma without permission. Estimated loss, $500.
• Barbara White, of Enid, reported at 5 a.m. May 3, someone took two orange flower pots from her residence in the 2100 block of Maple Leaf Circle without permission. Estimated loss, $300.
May 4
• Marshall Woodson, of Enid, reported sometime during the night of May 3, someone entered the shed on his backyard and took two chainsaws, a weed eater and a leaf blower. Estimated loss, $700.
May 5
• Lawrence Clard, of Enid, reported someone took four 17-inch rims with tires from his garage in the 1200 block of South Independence. Estimated loss, $500.
• Debora Honeycutt, no address listed, reported in the last three weeks, someone took a silver table saw, silver miter saw and miscellaneous power tools from a residence in the 1400 block of West Cherokee. Estimated loss, $650.
May 6
• Tynae Ryan, of Enid, reported prior to 10:53 p.m. May 5, someone entered her residence in the 700 block of East Randolph and took a safe containing personal identification cards and cash, a jewelry box containing a bracelet, a Long Beach High School ring and a Cal State University ring. Estimated loss, $1,628.
• Rolando Vega, of Enid, reported sometime between April 28 and May 2, someone entered the garage of his residence in the 4500 block of Sandhill Drive and took a Stihl stick edger and A Stihl trimmer/weed eater. Estimated loss, $518.
• West Willow Car Wash, 1614 W. Willow, reported on May 6 someone broke into the coin machine and took cash and coins. Estimated loss, $650.
May 7
• Luck Flower Farm, 111 Atkinson Drive, reported at 3:16 a.m. on May 7, someone entered the place of business and took two potted marijuana plants. Both plants were later recovered. Estimated loss, $600.
May 8
• Randy Kitchen, of Enid, reported sometime between 11 p.m. May 7 and 12:30 a.m. May 8, someone entered his residence in the 600 block of North 13th and stole his gun. Estimated loss, $405.
