July 24
• Jerry Johnson, no address listed, reported sometime between June 24 and July 24, someone entered his garage in the 1600 block of South Jefferson and took several tools, A/C units and gun. Estimated loss, $8,105.
July 25
• Raven Paulette Taylor, of Enid, reported at 1:21 p.m. July 25 in the 400 block of North Grand, someone spray-painted two semis. Estimated damage, $500.
July 26
• Richard Dow, of Enid, reported someone damaged a window to his residence in the 1700 block of Denim Lane sometime the previous four days. Estimated damage, $1,200.
July 28
• Ernesto Resindiz-Chavez, of Enid, reported between July 10 and 14, someone took a small black trailer, car battery, battery charger, extension cord and A/C unit from the property in the 1400 block of North 12th. Estimated loss, $1,030.
• Lisa Ratzlaff, no address listed, reported sometime on July 22, a diamond ring went missing at an unknown time and location. Estimated loss, $500.
• David Nochols, no address listed, reported sometime on July 26, items were take from a property in the 500 block of East Maine. Items taken include a red Craftsman self-propelled mower and a Southland weed trimmer. Estimated loss, $350.
July 30
• Jeff McCrary, of Enid, reported at 11:42 a.m. July 30, someone took the company vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet 1500, from the 700 block of West Maine. Estimated loss, $8,500.
July 31
• Joshua Allan Reading, of Enid, reported between 2 and 10:30 a.m. July 31, someone took a 1996 Ford F-150 from the 1100 block of North Adams, which was later recovered. Estimated loss, $1,000.
July 31
• Henry Cal Samuel, of Enid, reported between 12:20 and 12:35 p.m. July 31, someone took a black iPhone from 4125 W. Garriott. Estimated loss, $700.
