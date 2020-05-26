May 15
• Kirby Bonds, of Enid, reported between 8 p.m. May 11 and 8 a.m. May 12, someone entered a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of North Van Buren and took a handgun. Estimated loss, $450.
• Taft Elementary School, 1002 Sequoyah, reported sometime between May 14 and 15, someone broke a lower outside glass in an outside door. Estimated damage, $300.
• David Frey, no address listed, reported sometime between 8 a.m. May 14 and 6 p.m. May 15, someone damaged the door to his camper. Estimated damage, $500.
May 16
• Michael Williams, of Enid, reported sometime after 4:30 p.m. on May 16, someone took a 42-inch Husqvarna riding lawn mower from his residence in the 900 block of East Cherokee. Estimated loss, $1,600.
May 18
• Keyira Wheeler, of Enid, reported sometime between 11 p.m. May 15 and 3:41 p.m. May 18, someone took her black iPhone X in a gray case from a residence in the 100 block of South 42nd. Estimated loss, $430.
May 22
• Troy Portables, of Enid, reported between 8 p.m. May 21 and 7:34 a.m. May 22, someone cut a chain and took a portable toilet. Estimated loss, $1,205.
