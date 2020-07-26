July 11
• Ronald Appleton, no address listed, reported sometime between 8 p.m. July 10 and 7 a.m. July 11, someone entered his vehicle in the 1500 block of Ramona and stole a receiver. Estimated loss, $465.
July 12
• Patrick Lee Pulliam, of Enid, reported at 10:39 a.m. July 12, someone entered his vehicle parked in the 1200 block of East Broadway and took a silver, 1600-watt box four-channel amp. Estimated loss, $300.
• Amy Romero, no address listed, reported overnight on July 11, a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of Orleans was damaged. Estimated damage, $300.
July 19
• Tristi James. of Enid, reported her 2013 red Dodge Dart was stolen from the 1500 block of North Independence. The car bears Oklahoma tag KLG500 and has a black front passenger door and black front fender. The keys were left in the vehicle along with miscellaneous women’s clothing and a pair of Nike shoes in the trunk. Estimated loss, $2,000.
July 20
• Robert Goodness, of Enid, reported someone took his yellow Lawn Boy riding mower with a 42-inch deck and broken deck belt from the 1700 block of North 3rd. Estimated loss, $300.
• Byron Nelson, no address listed, reported sometime during the night of July 19, a blue and tan car dolly was taken from the 2700 block of North Van Buren. Estimated loss, $800.
July 21
• Tammy Thomas, of Enid, reported at 8:19 a.m. July 21, a vehicle drove into her yard in the 1600 block of Quailwood, causing damage. Estimated damage, $1,000.
• Halie Milford, of Enid, reported between July 20 and 21, the tires on her vehicle were damaged while parked in the 700 block of East Oklahoma. Estimated damage, $645.
July 22
• Five Guys, 4334 W. Garriott, reported at 3 p.m. July 22, someone took a patio umbrella from the business. No value given.
• Bretta Gillaspy, of Enid, reported at 2:25 p.m. July 22, someone caused damage by throwing chairs around inside the business. No address listed. Estimated damage, $525.
July 24
• Scott Hall, of Enid, reported between July 1 and 24, someone took an LG Vantage cellphone from the 500 block of North Independence. Estimated loss $400.
• Tractor Supply Co., 4010 W. Garriott, reported between 11 and 11:33 a.m. July 24, someone took a Weedeater and X-Toro trimmer without paying. Estimated loss, $449.98.
