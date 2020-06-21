June 13
• Juan Resindeniz, of Enid, reported at 11:43 a.m. June 13, someone punched the hood of his vehicle while parked in the 2500 block of East Cedar causing damage. Estimated damage, $500.
June 14
• Irving Caldwell, of Enid, reported on June 14, one of his red and white steer with horns and a black and white heifer with eat tag #1 and both with brands on the left hip of a reversed L over an I were missing from his property in the 600 block of East Frantz. Estimated loss, $2,000.
• Patricia Stevenson, of Enid, reported on June 14 someone damaged the lawn sprinklers in the front yard of her residence in the 900 block of Canary Lane. Estimated damage, $500.
June 15
• Blaine Pierson, of Enid, reported between midnight and noon June 15, someone took his black Toyota Avalon with Oklahoma tag HSY449 from his residence in the 2800 block of Nightingale Lane. Estimated loss, $4,000.
• Michael Hunter, of Enid, reported between 6 p.m. June 11 and 4 p.m. June 15, someone entered the backyard of his residence in the 1800 block of Indian Drive and took a black 31-inch Doheny’s sand filter. Estimated loss, $799.
June 16
• Kathleen Jones, of Enid, reported between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June 16, someone took her maroon Nissan Altima from the 1800 block of East Park. Estimated loss, $6,000.
• Denise Lavoie, of Enid, reported on June 16, someone took her iPhone 7 with a gold plastic wallet case after leaving it somewhere at Walmart Supercenter. Estimated loss, $750.
June 17
• Sheryl Heitman, no address listed, reported between June 7 and 17, someone turned on the water in the 300 block of West Wabash causing damage to the bathroom and stealing water. Estimated loss and damages, $6,000.
June 19
• Hilary Murphy, of Enid, reported at an unknown date and time, someone damaged her vehicle while parked in the 2200 block of Sherry Lee. Estimated damage, $1,000.
• Brandy Huckins, of Enid, reported at an unknown date and time, someone damaged the tire on her vehicle while parked in the 2000 block of East Pine. Estimated damage, $650.
