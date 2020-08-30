August 27, 1918 - August 24, 2020 Private family services for Oda Lee will be held at a later date. Oda Lee was born Aug. 27, 1918, in Gotebo, Okla., to Clifford and Blance (Childress) Malone and passed away Aug. 24, 2020, just three days shy of her 102nd birthday. She was preceded in death …