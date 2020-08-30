Aug. 21
• Silivino Camerena, of Enid, reported between 9:20 and 9:34 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of East Walnut, someone broke the back window out of a vehicle. Estimated loss, $4,000.
Aug. 23
• Billy Thornton, of Enid, reported at about 1 p.m. Aug. 23, an Orange County Chopper-style bicycle with a basket was taken from Get Up Levant Church, 1713 S. Van Buren. Estimated loss, $300.
Aug. 24
• Deric Lunday, of Enid, reported at 2:14 a.m. Aug. 24, someone took his gray Kia Soul parked in the 2100 block of West Pine without permission. The vehicle has a its front clip held on by Bungee cords. Estimated loss, $1,000.
• Ernesto Chavez, of Enid, reported sometime between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Aug. 24, someone took his Husquvarna riding lawn mower from his residence in the 1400 block of North 14th. Estimated loss, $800.
Aug. 26
• Cynthia MonDoux, of Enid, reported at some point between February and May, someone took a Chromebook and a Wi-Fi hotspot from her residence in the 1300 block of East Pine. Estimated loss, $600.
Aug. 27
• Steve Bradford, of Enid, reported sometime between Aug. 21 and 27, someone broke into a trailer parked the 2700 block of Easy Cypress belonging to CDSA YouthBuild. The following items were reported missing: a cutting tool, two nail guns, a brushless hammer drill combo kit, a cordless circular saw, a cordless reciprocating saw, an impact driver, a corded Skill saw, a worm drive circular saw, a framing nail gun, trim nailer, a brad nailer, a compressor with a hose, an extension cord and a corded half-inch drill. Estimated loss, $3,290.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.