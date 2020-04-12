April 4
• Dylan Skaggs, of Enid, reported between April 1 and 4 someone took a Slammer bicycle from the 1700 block of East Oklahoma. Estimated loss, $316.08.
• Rita Poyhonen, of Enid, reported sometime between 4:20 and 4:40 a.m. April 4 someone cut the electric lines in the 700 block of West Frantz. Estimated damage, $500.
April 5
• Brian Finn, of Enid, reported at an unknown time April 5 a truck parked at Candlewood Suites was entered without permission. The keys to the truck and an iPhone XS in a gray case was taken. Estimated loss, $705.
• Daniel Scott, of Enid, reported at an unknown time April 4 a truck parked at Candlewood Suites was entered without permission. Two Northface hoodies, two ratchet sets, a spot light, hard hat and a charger were taken. Estimated loss, $430.
April 6
• Floyd Whisenhunt, of Enid, reported between 10:30 a.m. and 3 pm. April 4 someone entered his garage without permission and took multiple tools, a yellow Bolen’s seedeater, green Toulan chainsaw, red 2-gallon gas can, gray Craftsman circular chains and a blue mailbox spreader. Estimated loss, $366.
• Julian Trejo, of Enid, reported about 6:30 p.m. on April 3 someone entered one of the locomotive engines at Consolidated Grain & Barge and broke a large control panel in the engine. Estimated damage, $2,000.
April 7
• Brittany Bohem, of Enid, reported between 5 and 5:30 p.m. April 7 someone entered her vehicle while it was parked in the 700 block of West Maine and took her purse containing the keys to her car, miscellaneous cards and cash. Estimated loss, $800.
April 8
• Christina Carrilo, no address listed, reported at 8:24 a.m. on April 8 someone entered her property in the 900 block of East Oklahoma and took a pancake air compressor, a belt sander, tile saw and two miter saws. Estimated loss, $700.
April 9
• Jack’s Outdoor Power, 1321 N. Van Buren, reported between 6 p.m. April 8 and 7 a.m. April 9, someone cut holes in the chain-link fence of the business. Estimated damage, $1,000.
• STK, of Edmond, reported sometime between 8 and 8:22 a.m. April 7 in the 2400 block of Belle Crossing Drive someone took miscellaneous lights, a vent hood, a door bell kit and ceiling fans. They also damaged the bathroom lights and a kitchen faucet. Estimated loss and damage, $4,205.
