March 30
• Walter Reed, no address listed, reported sometime between March 23 and 30 a residence in the 2200 block of East Eucalyptus was entered without permission. Items taken include an a/c window unit, a hot water tank and a fridge. Estimated loss, $900.
March 31
• Paul Wilson, of Enid, reported between March 22 and 25 in the 1000 block of East Broadway a green lawn mower and an a/c unit was taken without permission. Estimated loss, $300.
April 3
• Chasity Adams, of Enid, reported between 9 p.m. April 2 and 3:30 a.m. April 3 someone took a 2011 Chevy Malibu from the 2100 block of East Maple without permission. The vehicle was later found in Major County. Estimated loss, $12,000.
• Robert Jones, of Enid, reported his wallet went missing at Jumbo Food, 221 S. 30th. The contents of the wallet included miscellaneous cards and licenses and miscellaneous cash. Estimated loss, $1,451.
