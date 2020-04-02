March 21
• Gerard Sullivan, of Enid, reported between 11:30 a.m. March 20 and 5:30 a.m. March 21 someone took his white 2017 Toyota Tacoma bearing Ohio tag HRV7514 while it was parked in the 2700 block of North Van Buren. Along with the truck, a black single-axle trailer was hooked to it carrying a 2015 white Polaris General UTV. Inside the truck was a data collector, a rover head and a rover rod. Estimated loss, $75,300.
• Tina Wofford, of Enid, reported around 1:30 p.m. March 21 someone broke into her vehicle parked in the 500 block of North 8th. Nothing was taken from the vehicle. Estimated damage, $395.
March 23
• Rodney Lingenfelter, no address listed, reported at an unknown time in the 1900 block of North Washington a vehicle was broken into. Items taken include a “NOBULL” duffle bag containing Beats and Bose headphones, a pair of NOBULL weightlifting shoes, a pair of Brooks running shoes, two pairs of weightlifting gloves and miscellaneous clothing. Also taken were a picture frame, two bottles of cologne and three hats. Estimated loss, $1,210.
• Cherish Miller, no address listed, reported at an unknown time a residence was entered in the 600 block of South Van Buren. Items taken were a Samsung washer and dryer set. Estimated loss, $900.
March 24
• Louis Heinrich, of Enid, reported between 12:30 and 11:30 a.m. March 24 someone entered his vehicle parked int eh 400 block of North 19 and took a 1/2-inch Craftsman impact drill, 3/8-inch Craftsman impact drill, two 1/4-inch Craftsman impact drills, two 20-inch Craftsman chainsaw blades, six 4mah Craftsman batteries, eight 2mah Craftsman batteries, a 2500 watt blue unknown brand power converter and a Craftsman flashlight. Estimated loss, $1,716.
• Tristan Briggs, of Enid, reported between March 18 and 24 someone cut the lock on his 26-foot gooseneck trailer parked inside the locked fence of Emerick’s and took miscellaneous tools, the top half of a Craftsman tool box, miscellaneous equipment, miscellaneous power tools and accessories, two totes full of books and ammo, miscellaneous jackets and clothing, two gas cans and miscellaneous truck parts. Estimated loss, $2,080.
March 27
• Timothy Simmons, of Enid, reported at noon on March 27 someone entered a residence in the 2800 block of East Cypress, damaging the door jamb. Cash was reported missing. Estimated loss and damage, $66,700.
• John McClure, of Enid, reported sometime between six weeks to two days before March 27 someone took a six-pack drill, two drill bit sets, a socket set, hammer, ratchet set, backpack and other miscellaneous tools from the back of his truck while parked in the 2400 block of Bell Crossing. Estimated loss, $405.
