June 26
• Amy Green, of Enid, reported sometime between May 6 and June 26, someone took a refrigerator from a residence in the 1300 block of Cypress. Estimated loss, $682.
• Elisha Cooper, of Enid, reported between June 25 and 26, someone took his blue and black 18-inch Haro bike, with stickers all over it while parked in the 600 block of North Jefferson. Estimated loss, $286.
June 27
• Gregory Bennett, of Enid, reported sometime between 3 p.m. June 26 and 3 p.m. June 27, someone took his 2004 blue Dodge Neon while it was parked in the 700 block of Mill Run. Estimated loss, $1,000.
June 28
• Benjamin Wagner, no address listed, reported sometime between 10 p.m. June 27 and 3 p.m. June 28, a vehicle parked in the 700 block of East Oklahoma was broken into and Kline tools and Digital Design subwoofer were taken. Estimated loss, $2,750.
• Jay Patel, no address listed, reported on June 28, a window was damaged on a building in the 3200 block of South Van Buren. Estimated damage, $600.
June 29
• Lonnie Singletary, of Enid, reported someone took two window AC units from a residence in the 1400 block of South 4th. Estimated loss, $300.
• Edward Gonzalez, of Enid, reported someone took a .38 Smith & Wesson revolver from his vehicle from an unknown location. Estimated loss, $380.
• John Jamieson, of Enid, reported sometime between noon June 28 and noon June 29, someone broke into his vehicle, trailer and shed in the 6400 block of North Oakwood, causing damage and taking the following items: a battery charger, motor cycle battery, DVD player, meat slicer, race suit, are helmet, DP12 KSG 12 gauge, Beretta 12 gauge and a Ruger Mini 14. Estimated loss and damages, $8,502.
July 1
• Transportation Partners, 801 N. 66th, reported between June 11 and July 1 at an unknown time, someone entered the lot and took five 50-foot spools of cables. Estimated loss, $124,833.
July 2
•Joe Barwick of Ringwood reported between Sept. 30 and July 2 around 1:30, someone took a table saw with router, a cash register, a neon “open” sign, a neon “closed” sign and painters supplies in the 700 block of West Cherry. Estimated loss, $2,300.
•Tatianna Liles of Yukon reported between April 1 at midnight and July 1 at 1 p.m., someone took a washer, dryer and rustic bed set in the 300 block of East Cottonwood. Estimated loss, $800.
•E-Towne Property, 706 W. Maine, reported between June 1 and July 1, someone took an Amana Electric Range. Estimated loss, $400.
July 3
•Samuel Wylee of Enid reported between July 2 at 10 p.m. and July 3 at 9 a.m., someone took miscellaneous currency and a SIM card in the 2700 block of Rock Island Boulevard. Estimated loss, $455.
