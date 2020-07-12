July 4
• New Hope United Methodist Church, 614 N. Garland, reported sometime between 12:15 p.m. June 24 and 12:15 p.m. July 4, someone took a part off a vehicle parked in the 600 block of North Garland. Estimated loss, $500.
• Lawrence Clark, of Enid, reported on July 4 at an unknown time, someone entered his residence in the 1200 block of South Independence and took a TV. Value unknown.
July 5
• Edgewood Arms Apartments, 1700 Mosher Drive, reported at 5:09 p.m. July 5, two people took a weed eater, edger, carpet cleaner and a drill without permission. Estimated loss, $1,500.
July 6
• Nicole Jackson, of Enid, reported at 12:29 a.m. on July 6, someone took her Apple AirPod Pro from her residence in the 1400 block of North 11th. Estimated loss, $300.
• Patty Chaloupek, of Enid, reported between Dec. 9, 2019, and July 6, 2020, she misplaced her Walther P22 handgun somewhere in Enid. Estimated loss, $300.
July 7
• Lawrence Norwood, of Enid, reported between July 1 and 7, a wallet was taken from his residence in the 1300 block of North Quincy. Items inside the wallet include personal cards and cash. Estimated loss, $250.
• Ronald Dow, no address listed, reported sometime between 9 a.m. Jan. 15, 2020, and 9 a.m. March 15, 2020, a 5-foot green Frontier Box Blade was taken from a building in the 1700 block of Country Club Drive.
• Kevin Hicks, no address listed, reported about 3 p.m. July 7, a home was vandalized in the 300 block of West Park. Estimated damage, $400.
July 8
• Jose Bolanos, of Enid, reported sometime between July 4 and 8, someone damaged a 2005 Hummer by putting several dents on the driver’s side door while at an unknown location. Estimated damage, $8,500.
July 10
• Luis Cortez, of Enid, reported on July 7, someone broke into his vehicle parked in the 500 block of Oakdale and took a brown square Louis Vuitton wallet containing cash and a pair of Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses. Estimated loss, $360.
• Joe Stengel, of Enid, reported about two weeks ago, someone entered his residence in the 1100 block of East Maple without permission and took a Takamine guitar, an Hohner guitar, a black LG cellphone and cash. Estimated loss, $1,400.
• Alice Ever, of North Enid, reported sometime between May 15 and July 10, she lost or someone took a ladies’ 14 karat white gold wedding set. Estimated loss, $12,748.
• Hayes Elementary School, 2102 Beverly Drive, reported on July 10, someone broke out a few windows on the northwest side of the building. Estimated damage, $1,000.
