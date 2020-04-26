April 14
• Miriam Franks, of Enid, reported on April 14 someone damaged the rear window of her vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of North Davis. Estimated damage, $400.
April 16
• Robert Jamison, of Paris, Texas, reported between 8 p.m. April 15 and 7:04 a.m. April 16 someone took a 2017 Lark box trailer with miscellaneous DeWalt tools from 6102 W. Chestnut. Estimated loss, $5,000.
• Myiesha Roberts, no address listed, reported sometime between 8 a.m. April 15 and 4:18 p.m. April 16 someone entered her storage unit in the 1800 block of South Van Buren and took clothes, jewelry and shoes. Estimated loss, $2,000.
• Megan Kirby, no address listed, reported sometime between 7 and 10 p.m. April 16 someone broke a window and mirror on her vehicle while it was parked in the 3200 block of East Randolph. Estimated loss, $600.
April 17
• Fredrick Pauls, no address listed, reported sometime between April 9 and 17 a trailer parked in the 2700 block of West Garriott was broken into and damaged. Items taken included six sub woofers, Beats headphones, Nike tennis shoes, speaker wire, a ratchet strap and a wireless speaker. Estimated loss and damage, $1,395.
• Jennifer Burks, no address listed, reported about 12:30 p.m. April 17, a vehicle parked in the 600 block of East Main was vandalized. Estimated damage, $600.
April 18
• Curry Berkenbile, of Enid, reported between April 17 and 18 someone took his black 2012 Ford F-150 with chrome oversized wheels from the 1500 block of Indian Drive. Estimated loss, $20,000.
• Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Co, 112 E. Cherokee, reported between 9 p.m. April 17 and 7 a.m. April 18 someone broke into the business and took an HP 32S 32.5-inch display and a stereo system. The subjects also broke a door latch and window. Estimated loss and damage, $400.
April 19
• Michael Pollock, of Enid, reported someone entered his vehicle while parked at 2700 N. Van Buren and took miscellaneous cards, camouflage welding hood, welding lens, black radio with a yellow handle, two Crown Royal bags, miscellaneous change and miscellaneous fuses. Estimated loss, $490.
• Aaron Horn, of Cedar Hill, Texas, reported sometime between 10:30 p.m. April 18 and 7 a.m. April 19 someone entered his vehicle parked at 4702 W. Garriott and took miscellaneous tools. Estimated loss, $1,800.
April 20
• Nitausha Koehn, of Enid, reported on the evening of April 20 someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked in the 3400 block of North Lincoln. Estimated damage, $500.
April 23
• Michael McCleave, of Enid, reported sometime between April 21 and 23 someone took a Sentry safe from his residence in the 200 block of South McKinley. The safe contained cash, vehicle titles and other papers. Estimated loss, $450.
• Joseph Titterington, of Enid, reported about 5:30 p.m. April 23 someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of West Maine. Items reported missing are a set of Callaway golf clubs in an OSU golf bag. Estimated loss and damage, $1,700.
April 24
• Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue, reported between 11 a.m. April 21 and 11:20 a.m. April 24 someone entered barn No. 1 and took three weedeaters, a leaf blower and a flatbed trailer. A lock was also damaged. Estimated loss, $6,270.
