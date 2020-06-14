June 6
• Rachel Padgett, of Enid, reported her 14-karat white gold ring with 1 carat of round diamonds was taken from her residence in the 2500 block of Heritage Trail. Estimated loss, $4,600.
• David Roberts, of Enid, reported between “early May” and June 6, someone broke into his residence in the 900 block of North 30th and took football memorabilia, including a Bob Stoops-signed football, a black pump action 12-gauge shotgun, a Sentry safe with vehicle titles and miscellaneous tax documents, and a diamond ring of unknown description. No value given.
June 8
• Hamid Khoshroo, of Enid, reported at 8:08 a.m. June 8, someone took a Cobalt air compressor, nail gun, some smoke alarms, roofing paper and two boxes of nails without permission from the 1000 block of South 30th. Estimated loss, $440.
• Tom Merrill, of Enid, reported about 2:15 p.m. on June 8, someone damaged the front door of a residence in the 1200 block of East Elm. Estimated loss, $350.
• Maria Velez Caro, of Enid, reported at 3:13 p.m. June 8, someone broke the window of her vehicle while it was parked at her residence in the 800 block of West Pine. A garden vase was also broken. Estimated loss, $300.
• Loyd Kaufman, of Enid, reported on at 7:12 p.m. June 8, someone entered one of his storage containers in the 1200 block of East Maine and took a plumber’s torch kit. Estimated loss, $400.
June 9
• Richard Vanevery, of Enid, reported sometime between 2 and 7:07 a.m., someone took his gold 2004 Chevy Trailblazer bearing Oklahoma tag HBM316 from his residence in the 200 block of West Birch. The key and title with it and a quarter tank of gas. Estimated loss, $2,000.
• Nicola Strother, of Enid, reported between 10 p.m. June 5 and 11 a.m. June 6, someone entered her residence in the 1200 block of East Broadway and took several items, including a 9mm Taurus pistol, miscellaneous clothing, a pair of shoes, a duffle bag and a makeup bag full of makeup. Estimated loss, $804.
June 10
• Brian Wilson, of Enid, reported between June 9 and 10, someone entered a vehicle without permission in the 5000 block of West Ritchie, taking three pair of Oakley sunglasses, a blue Nike baseball bag containing a black and gold Demarini baseball bat, a baseball glove, a pair of navy and gold cleats, a pair of blue and white baseball cleats, two blue and white Nike batting gloves and an Enid High batting helmet and baseball hat. Estimated loss, $1,815.
• Ashlee Gore, of Enid, reported at an unknown time June 10, her vehicle parked in the 1200 block of West Willow and a zipped pouch containing miscellaneous fit cards was taken. Estimated loss, $300.
• Brandi McFadden, of Enid, reported at an unknown time June 10, someone damaged her vehicle parked in 300 block of West Garriott. Estimated damage, $300.
