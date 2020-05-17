ENID, Okla. — Last month, Enid Police Department was approved by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training to host its own police academies.

The approval will allow new officers to complete the state-required training in Enid, rather than attending a months-long academy hosted by CLEET in Ada.

Capt. Gary Fuxa said a population requirement of more than 60,000 has kept the department from being able to host its own academies.

"The Legislature changed (that) this last year and allowed us the ability to do our own academies," he said. "Our instructors have been going down for several years now, helping out at CLEET in Ada. They’ve been adjuncts there."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, recent academies scheduled at the center in Ada were canceled. The department has six officers currently attending portions of the academy online.

"Once, when we get past the COVID-19 issues, get everything worked out, they can send us the curriculums that are required," Fuxa said. "Hopefully, in the latter part of the year, we can do academies."

The captain said Enid was the only department selected to host its own academies.

"The state said they would only approve two locations a year," he said. "Our department was the first one to be approved, and I don't think there was any others this year."

The academies would initially be for officers of Enid Police Department, but the goal is to offer officers from around the area the ability to attend a basic police academy in Enid. That requires approval from CLEET.

"Doing the academy here, it’s a financial advantage to us," Fuxa said. "We don’t have to send our people down there. We can focus on our geography, we can spend more time on our geography, the city ordinances. Once we get the state stuff down, we can focus on their requirements. We can integrate our reports into the their report writing classes. It will save us a ton of time."

Fuxa said once an officer is hired by a police department, they have six months to attend a state-approved basic police academy. He said that often left the department at the mercy of the state's schedule.

"We'll have our academy scheduled out so that won’t ever be an issue," Fuxa said.

He said the department would contract with another department for the driver's training, because there are no facilities available in Enid to accommodate such training. Fuxa said Enid's academy also would qualify officers with rifles and shotguns, allowing them to carry them on duty. That is no longer done at the academies hosted in Ada.

Capt. Tim Jacobi said being able to offer an academy in Enid could help the department with recruitment.

"We were hoping the fact we're able to host academies would make us more marketable to candidates who wouldn't have to live three hours from home for a certain period of time," he said.

"I’m excited to see it all play out. I'm ready to get it going," Lt. Dustin Albright said. "We have close to 30 instructors here and all of them can provide top-level training."

New Training Center

The department plans to build a training center in the current location of the Enid Skate Park, 400 W. State. Construction on the new building will not begin until a new skate park is built at 5th and Randolph.

Capt. Bryan Skaggs said the new skate park is expected to be built in October or November, with some of the equipment from the park being moved to the new location.

The training center will feature a 50-seat classroom and an a virtual shooting simulation system.

"We’ll be able to do so much more with it. It's 180 degrees to over 300 degrees of coverage, so you're actually surrounded," Fuxa said of the simulation system. "It’s more realistic in a sense because now the officer has to concentrate on 360-degree security. He has to be paying attention to situational awareness. He had to be on guard because threats can pop up anywhere."

Fuxa said the system can use Tazers and impact weapons, in addition to firearms, to train officers on more types of situations.

"There’s a lot of things we can duplicate on the range, but there’s lots of things we can't do due to safety reasons," Fuxa said. "This is more decision-making. It’s more about making the proper decision."

Fuxa said the simulator also would be used for classes for the public.

In addition to the simulator, the center's classroom will allow Enid to host even more classes to law enforcement officers.

"It will be a lot bigger classroom with a multimedia center," Fuxa said. "We'll be able to house a lot more people."

Jacobi said the current training room often is used to host classes, sometimes forcing the department to decline a training opportunity due to the room already being in use.

"It will allow us to host two different classes," Jacobi said. "We often host training for regional law enforcement agencies. I’s not unusual we fill our classroom to capacity."

Last year, the department hosted 112 classes in its training room representing 36 law enforcement agencies from across Oklahoma and southern Kansas, Albright said.

Fuxa said Albright and Officer Brett Moore often reach out to other agencies when training opportunities are available.

"Those guys are always reaching out to different agencies and entities looking for classes we can bring here, classes we can offer to departments in our region, as well as our officers," Fuxa said. "Those guys do a super job getting these classes."