The annual Enid Pet Costume Contest at Atwoods once again featured a variety of pets, from a bearded dragon to dogs of several sizes and breeds dressed up for Halloween. It also represented one of the final pushes in a pet food and pet supply drive to benefit Merry Melodies and FURever Friends, both animal rescue operations in the Enid area.
Mary Pickering, with Atwoods, said both organizations were present during the costume contest to try and provide future homes for rescued animals.
“We’re kind of killing two birds with one stone,” Pickering said. “The Enid Pet Costume Contest is kind of a tradition we’ve done here at the store location, but we’re also trying to raise pet supplies and pet food for FURever Friends and Merry Melodies. So we’re doing that food drive and supply drive through Oct. 31, and they are here today, they brought adoptable cats and dogs.”
Jeanie Winsett, director of Merry Melodies, said she saw a need for a rescue operation for cats with special needs. She said she’s been rescuing cats for seven years, and started Merry Melodies in October 2021. She said she saw a need to help cats with special medical needs. She gives them a home and is able to give them one-on-one care to cats who are blind, aggressive and even pregnant cats that were going to be euthanized at a shelter. She said 22 kittens have been born to cats she rescued from euthanasia.
Winsett said being able to come to an event like the costume contest serves as a way to raise awareness and an opportunity to find homes for cats she has rescued.
“We had two adoptions today. That is the first ones in like a month,” Winsett said. “The reason why it is so important for me, is because I do all this out of my home. Everyone of the animals I bring in have one-on-one care ... it’s very important to have these kinds of events, and to get invited to them.”
The costume contest featured three categories, with the first being pets under 20 pounds, a category for pets 20-100 pounds and a final round for large pets. The winners of each category went to the final round, where judges chose a grand champion. There was also a manager’s choice award, which was chosen by Atwoods. Winners in each category received a variety of prizes, including treats and supplies such as feeding dispensers and water bowls.
The winner of the under 20 pound category was Sema, a rescue mix who was dressed as a shark. The winner of the 20-100 pound category was Buddy, who was dressed as a unicorn. The winner of the large category was Raven, a poodle who was dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. The grand champion selected from the three winners was Sema, and the manager’s choice selection went to Sammie, a husky/shepherd mix who was dressed as the wolf from Little Red Riding Hood.
