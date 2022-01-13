The city of Enid's administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, library and Recycle Center will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Additionally, Enid Public Transportation Authority will not be operating on Monday. The landfill will be open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.
There will be no changes to trash schedules.
Residents can sign up for mobile app notifications to get communication about trash schedules, water outages and other events by going to Enid.org/RequestCenter or by downloading the SeeClickFix app.
