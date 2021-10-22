BANGOR, Wash. — An Enid native is serving aboard USS Kentucky, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines.
Master Chief Petty Officer Derick Piper serves as a command master chief and joined the Navy to carry on a family tradition of military service.
“I come from a family of military service,” Piper said. “I joined the Navy a few months following 9/11 and wanted to serve my country.”
Piper attended Chisholm High School and graduated in 2001. Today, Piper uses skills and values similar to those found in Enid.
“I learned the importance of pride in oneself, pride in one’s home and the ability to think outside the box,” Piper said. “There are multiple ways to accomplish any goal.”
These lessons have helped Piper while serving aboard USS Kentucky, a ballistic-missile submarine.
Known as America’s “Silent Service,” the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.
There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).
Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.
The Navy’s ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as “boomers,” serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles.
Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes. As a member of the submarine force, Piper is part of a rich 121-year history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.
Serving in the Navy means Piper is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy submarine force ensures nuclear deterrence,” Piper said. “We provide open waterways around the world offering a global force for good.”
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through underwater fiber optic, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, and for decades Naval Submarine Base Bangor has been home to Ohio Class ballistic-missile submarines. Beginning in 2028, the new Columbia Class ballistic-missile submarines will arrive and provide continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.
Piper and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Earning submarine warfare qualification is what I’m most proud of,” Piper said. “This qualification designates us as warriors in our field. The job we have is very unique, because we have a limited number of sailors on board. Earning this warfare qualification shows you have the ability to save the ship and support other members of the crew.”
As Piper and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“It’s an honor to provide for my family and for my country,” Piper said.
