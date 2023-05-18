EDMOND, Okla. — After a national search, the Board of Regents for the Regional University System of Oklahoma (RUSO) has named Enid native Todd G. Lamb as 22nd president of University of Central Oklahoma.
Lamb will assume the presidency July 1, 2023, replacing Andrew K. Benton, who was named interim president in January.
Lamb said he was humbled and excited about this opportunity.
“I know first-hand how UCO changes lives. Oklahoma is a better state, and I became a better citizen, because of UCO,” Lamb said. “The Regional University System is crucial to our state’s future and UCO has a role to play as a leader within that system. I thank the RUSO board for a thorough search process. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the students and work with faculty and staff to continue to grow UCO, especially in workforce-critical areas like aerospace, business, technology and engineering.”
Lamb earned his bachelor of arts from Oklahoma State University, also having attended a number of classes at UCO. He earned a law degree from Oklahoma City University.
After beginning his career as an assistant to Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, Lamb entered the U.S. Secret Service, serving from 1998 to 2002. While with the Secret Service, Lamb was appointed to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, was an investigative lead for the 9/11 investigations and served on details protecting President George W. Bush and President Bill Clinton.
Following his tenure with the Secret Service, Lamb represented U.S. Sen.r Don Nickles as an agriculture field representative throughout Northwest Oklahoma, after which he entered private law practice. While practicing law, Lamb was elected to the state Senate, representing much of Edmond. Lamb served as a state senator from 2005 to 2011.
Following his service in the state Senate, Lamb was elected lieutenant governor, a position he held from 2011 to 2019. During his time at the Oklahoma Capitol as a senator and as lieutenant governor, Lamb served in a number of leadership roles, focusing on educational, financial and commerce matters. He ran for governor in 2018, but lost in the Republican primary to Kevin Stitt and Mick Cornett
Upon reentering the private sector in 2019, Lamb has been involved in a number of private business ventures and most recently reengaging in the private practice of law, focusing on business and governmental matters.
Lamb's appointment was greeted warmly by many with UCO ties.
“Todd Lamb is a hardworking and dedicated leader in our state,” said former UCO President Roger Webb. “His ability to navigate complexities, inspire innovation and forge strong partnerships will be crucial in propelling the university toward a bright future."
Lamb was a recipient of the Oklahoma State Regents Distinguished Service Award for his dedication to strengthening higher education in Oklahoma.
“Todd Lamb has been a consistent advocate for the needs of students throughout his tenure in the state Senate. His leadership during this difficult budget year was instrumental in providing an increase in funding for higher education, making a tuition freeze possible. Our state system of higher education is very grateful,” said then-Chancellor of Higher Education Glen D. Johnson
The RUSO Regents are resolute that Lamb is the right person for the job of creating a renaissance at UCO as the future of higher education evolves.
“Lamb's experience in financial management will be an asset to the university’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and exploring new fundraising avenues,” said RUSO Board Chairperson Connie Reilly. “He understands the vital role UCO plays in creating our state’s workforce.”
Founded in 1890, UCO offers 119 undergraduate areas of study and 81 graduate degrees from its main campus in Edmond and facilities throughout the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. UCO is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
