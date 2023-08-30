ENID, Okla. — Enid native Quraysh “Q” Ali Lansana is returning to read and discuss his book, “A Gift from Greensboro,” during a special author event at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
The event also will include a reception and free book signing, with books donated by members of the Enid community, according to a city of Enid press release.
“We are excited to welcome Q back to his hometown library!” said Theri Ray, library director. “It is always a humbling honor to hear from those who were inspired in the library as young people and have gone into the world and done great things. We look forward to the possibility of future collaborations as well.”
Lansana also plans to visit Booker T. Washington Community Center from 2-4 p.m. where he also will discuss his book and sign copies and attend a reception from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Settlers Brewing Co.
Lansana, who graduated from Enid High School in 1982, is the recipient of a 2022 Emmy Award, Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Award and a National Educational Telecommunications Association Public Media Award for his roles as host and consultant for the OETA (PBS) documentary film “Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later.”
The author of 20 books in poetry, nonfiction and children’s literature, he currently is a Tulsa Artist Fellow, a visiting associate professor at the University of Tulsa and the executive producer of KOSU/NPR’s Focus: Black Oklahoma. The monthly radio program is a 2002 recipient of a duPont-Columbia, NAACP Image and Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists awards and was a Peabody Award nominee. In addition to numerous other awards and accomplishments, Lansana is a founding member of the Tri-City Collective, TriCityCollective.com.
He is a former faculty member of both the Writing Program of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Drama Division of The Juilliard School. Lansana served as Director of the Gwendolyn Brooks Center for Black Literature and Creative Writing at Chicago State University from 2002-2011, where he was also Associate Professor of English/Creative Writing until 2014.
