Enid Municipal Court will open for court appearances on Monday.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, city officials ask that anyone who is sick, has an underlying medical condition or over 65 call (580) 616-7265 to make alternative arrangements for citations.
While in session, Enid Municipal Court will follow COVID-19 recommendations on social distancing. This requires at least a 6-foot minimum distance from other people. People also are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth face covering, according to a city of Enid news release.
Payment arrangements and payments still will be accepted over the phone and at the Municipal Court windows for anyone unable to attend their court appearance.
Anyone with questions can call Enid Municipal Court at (580) 616-7265.
