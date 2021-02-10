Cold, icy conditions continued to impact local schools, as Enid Public Schools leaders announced Wednesday the district will move to virtual learning Thursday and Friday.
Chisholm Public Schools also will continue virtual Thursday, according to an online post by Superintendent Chad Broughton.
EPS' move to virtual learning affects students at all levels. High school and middle school students are allowed to take their Chromebooks home, so they have devices giving them access to assignments from their teachers.
A message sent by Emerson Middle School to parents reads in part: "Students, be sure to check your Google Classroom, school email and PowerSchool a minimum of three times per school day. Be in contact with your teacher.
"We understand that there will be instances where your child may have limited access to technology, devices and/or internet access. Please know that all assignments during this time ... can be turned in at a later date without penalty."
The situation will be different for elementary students, who are not allowed to take their iPads or Chromebooks home.
"It is expected that each teacher (will) reach out to their students via Remind, Seesaw, or any other means that they have daily in order to provide a learning activity in both Math and ELA," EPS spokeswoman Jane Johnson said in an email. "These activities can either come from the Learning Hub that we have posted on the district website, or the teacher can provide an activity that aligns with what they are doing in their classroom. While we hope parents and students will take advantage of this learning opportunity, we also understand that many of our families do not have access to the internet and may not be able to."
EPS students also will be out of school Monday, which has been designated a professional development day for teachers. Students also will be out of school Feb. 19, which has been set aside for parent-teacher conferences.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will be in school Thursday, with classes starting at 9 a.m.
Northern Oklahoma College will start late Thursday, with classes beginning at 9 a.m.
