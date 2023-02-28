ENID, Okla. — A 20-year-old Enid man was sentenced earlier this week to 30 years with Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with 20 years suspended, after pleading guilty to several charges.
Zayne Anthony Nafus pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, to counts of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 12 years old, manufacturing juvenile pornography, possessing juvenile pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
On the first count, Nafus received the 30 years with the DOC, with all but 10 years suspended; on each of the second and third counts, he received 20 years with the DOC with all but 10 years suspended; and on the fourth count, he received five years with the DOC.
All sentences will run concurrently, and after his release, Nafus will be under DOC supervision and have to follow Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act rules. The first three counts are 85% crimes, meaning Nafus will have to serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for consideration for parole.
In addition, Nafus was ordered to pay court costs; $200 in total to the victim’s compensation fund; $14,264 in jail costs; a $250 Oklahoma Indigent Defense System fee; and $15.94 in medical costs.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, two men contacted Enid Police Department on April 5, 2022, with concerns of approximately 20 images discovered on Nafus’ cellphone.
During an interview with EPD on April 6, 2022, Nafus admitted to taking the photos that had been reported, later admitting that he took the photos of a young girl he had previously been arrested for molesting.
Nafus was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to continue, and the affidavit states he later admitted he had taken photos of a different young girl while he was molesting her.
According to the affidavit, Nafus consented to EPD going through the cellphone, and detectives found pornographic images of the girl, dated Aug. 21, 27 and 28, 2021, the affidavit states.
Nafus admitted to taking the photos found on his cellphone while he molested a then-4-year-old girl, according to police. He was later charged with the counts on April 14, 2022.
In 2018, then-16-year-old Nafus was charged as a youthful offender with a single felony count of lewd molestation, according to EPD. The case was adjudicated on Sept. 1, 2020, and Nafus had received a deferred sentence of 25 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.