Enid man escapes Major County Sheriff's Office custody

ENID, Okla. — About 4:45 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old Enid man sentenced in Garfield County but serving time in Major County escaped from custody.
Ronntae Brian Stewart was a trustee at the Major County Jail when he fled from custody and stole a silver car.
He is a black male, 5-foot, 3-inches tall and has a neck tattoo of the name "Judy."
Stewart is traveling in a stolen silver Nissan with driver's side damage and a black fender. Stewart got into the vehicle and headed in an unknown direction.
Because of his ties to Enid, Stewart may be headed toward Garfield County.
Stewart was serving time for possession of marijuana and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Anyone who sees Stewart or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Major County Sheriff's Office at (580) 227-4471 or a local law enforcement agency.
