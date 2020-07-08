A 35-year-old Enid man has died from injuries sustained last week after jumping from a moving vehicle in the 1800 block of North Independence.
Annie L. Gladden, 39, told police she was northbound on Independence June 30 in a 2018 Nissan Armada traveling about 30 mph when her husband, Trasean Gladden, opened the passenger door and jumped out of the vehicle, according to an Enid Police Department report. She said her husband landed head first on the concrete.
Trasean Gladden was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment but succumbed to his injuries July 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.