ENID, Okla. — A 28-year-old Enid man was charged last week with a single felony count of lewd molestation.
Because of three prior felony convictions, Jerron Warden faces 25 years to life in prison on the charge accusing him of touching a girl under age 12 on or about May 23, 2020.
Warden appeared via video before Special District Judge Brian Lovell for arraignment on the charge, online court records show. Warden's bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of bond being he have no contact with the victim in the case. He was ordered to appear again July 6 for a bond appearance.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, at 12:37 a.m. May 23, Enid Police Department Officer Austin Lenamond was sent to the 3000 block of West Longview in reference to a sex offense.
Lenamond spoke with a woman with four children who said her children had a friend over that night, according to the affidavit. She said the children wanted to sleep outside on the trampoline.
She said while the girls were outside she heard screaming from the backyard, according to the affidavit. The woman said the friend told her they had fallen asleep on the trampoline and a man came in the backyard and rubbed her leg and then left.
Lenamond spoke with the girl, identified in court documents by initials and with no age listed.
The girl said the man was wearing gray dress pants and a blue and green plaid shirt, according to the affidavit. The description was given to the Street Crimes Unit, which was in the area. Members of hte unit later found Warden in an outfit matching the description in the 2400 block of West Oklahoma.
Lenamond went to the area and saw Warden wearing gray dress slacks, a blue shirt with stripes and a green bandana around his waist, according to the affidavit. Lenamond went back to the residence on Longview and spoke with the mother and the girl. They were given a ride to the area and identified Warden as the man who touched the girl, according to the affidavit.
Warden told police he was sleeping behind the bathroom at the splash pad when he heard screaming, according to the affidavit. He said he saw a man wearing all black clothes, a beanie and a green bandana running toward the east side of the splash pad, according to the affidavit.
Lenamond asked Warden about the green bandana he was wearing, according to the affidavit. Warden said the man dropped it and he put it around his waist to act as a belt.
Warden said he was never in the backyard and denied ever rubbing the girl's leg, according to the affidavit.
