ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old Enid man has been arrested on complaints of distribution of child pornography and violations of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Alfredo “Freddie” Soria was arrested April 27, following an interview with Enid Police Department Detective Sgt. Aaron Barber at the station, according to an EPD news release.
EPD was contacted March 29, with a tip generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported two videos uploaded to SnapChat depicting child pornography from an IP address located in Enid.
The tip also reported the user who uploaded the videos was “freddie_soria” and included the date of birth, email address and phone number for the user, according to EPD.
On March 31, Barber prepared search warrants for SnapChat and the internet service provider for the provided IP address. Those warrants were served to the respective companies the same day.
On April 18, the warrant from the internet service provider was returned and provided an Enid address for the account with the tip’s listed IP address, the same one listed for Soria, according to EPD.
Soria was brought to the police station for an interview. During the interview, Soria admitted to Barber he sent the two videos to another SnapChat user, according to EPD.
Soria was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility on the felony complaints.
