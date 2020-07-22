ENID, Okla. — A 41-year-old Enid man was charged this week with three counts of lewd acts to a child under 16 after playing a game of truth or dare with three girls last month.
James Anthony Cramer faces three to 20 years in prison on each of the three felony counts, which accuse him of “looking upon the body or private parts” of three girls.
Cramer was arrested last week following an interview with Enid Police Department Detective Tanner Austin.
During the interview, Cramer admitted having the three girls, ages 14, 13 and 12, show him their breasts, according to an affidavit filed in the case. Cramer said he offered the girls $20 each to clean his house. He said the girls told him they wanted to go skating so he offered them $5 more each if they showed him their breasts.
Cramer said the girls came into his room one by one and each of them exposed themselves, according to the affidavit. He said this occurred at an Enid residence.
On June 6, a report was made with the police department in regard to Cramer being sexually inappropriate with three girls, according to the affidavit. The allegation was Cramer drove with the three girls to Oklahoma City and played a game of “dirty truth or dare” along the way, which led to one of the girl performing fellatio upon Cramer. The allegations also included Cramer daring the three girls to take off their clothes.
On June 11, Austin interviewed the 14-year-old to determine where the incident occurred so it could be investigated by the appropriate agency, according to the affidavit. However, the 14-year-old could not tell Austin where the incident occurred.
Cramer confirmed the allegation one of the girls performed fellatio on him during his interview, according to the affidavit. Cramer said this occurred just outside of Yukon. Austin forwarded this portion of the investigation to the proper law enforcement agency.
A search of online court records showed no other charges filed against Cramer in other counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.