ENID, Okla. — An Enid man has been arrested on six complaints of animal cruelty after police said he beat six puppies to death with a hammer “to put them out of their misery.”
Enid Police Department officers arrested Joshua Alexander Henry, 31, on Saturday.
About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, EPD officers responded to a residence in the 3100 block of Forestridge Drive to assist Animal Welfare officers. Upon arrival, the officers found five dead puppies and one puppy severely injured, according to an EPD Facebook post.
An Animal Welfare officer told officers she spoke with Henry, who called the shelter and reported hitting the puppies with a hammer, according to the post. The injured puppy was seized and taken to Enid Animal Welfare’s shelter, where it was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.
Henry told officers that two hours before he called Animal Welfare, the puppies had been taken outside and given food and water. When he checked on them, he said the puppies appeared to be sick, according to the post.
Henry also said he called EPD, Enid Fire Department and Animal Welfare and said none could do anything to help him, according to EPD. Records from the 911 Center show no calls were received.
When asked by officers how the puppies died, Henry admitted to bludgeoning the puppies with a hammer to “put them out of their misery,” according to the Facebook post. He said he did not have the money to take the animals to a veterinarian. Henry also said since he was on probation he was not allowed to have a firearm to shoot the dogs.
A search warrant for the residence was obtained and served, and police seized several items, including a blood-stained hammer, according to the post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.