ENID, Okla. — Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will debut its new seed library and outdoor pollinator garden Saturday.
Set to open at 2 p.m., the seed library will be located on the second floor of the library, at 120 W. Maine.
Community members will be able to take up to six seed packets per family each growing season, according to a news release. Seeds are free and donated from the community. Gardeners will also find educational materials on saving and planting seeds, as well as other steps in the gardening process.
Those interested in donating seeds can fill out a form online.
The library will also open the Friends of the Library Pollinator Garden. The garden takes the place of an abandoned rose garden on the east side of the library and was created to be used for future library programming.
In case of bad weather, the event will take place inside the library lobby.
Local gardeners and gardening organizations will be on hand to share tips and answer questions, and activities will also be available for children.
Seed libraries are popping up in libraries across the country, according to the library, and allow community members to cultivate their own gardens, build their own local secure food systems and help them introduce new varieties of plant life to their local area.
“The garden not only serves to beautify the library grounds, but it also provides a living educational resource for the people of Enid,” said Tom Stebly, treasurer of the Friends of the Library of Enid. “It is a demonstration garden of sorts for people interested in putting in their own home pollinator garden.”
For more information about the Seed Library, visit the library’s website at enid.okpls.org/news/epl-seed-library.
The library is located at 120 W. Maine.
