I’ve always loved summer. It meant no school and family vacations. Relaxation and fun. But I’ll admit that I was (and still am) more of a house cat. Summer for me meant finding a comfortable reading spot.
And bike rides to the library. Those were my favorite.
But after 2020, even I, house cat extraordinaire, am ready to get outside and get moving again, and we’re excited to welcome our community back to the library for this year’s summer reading adventure! We adapted accordingly last year — hello Zoom meetings, craft videos, and online story times — but this year, we’re taking it (mostly) outside.
We’ve also revitalized our outdoor areas for a wide range of events — and, if I may be so bold, what I believe are some great suggestions for summer reading spots. After all, reading outside counts as stretching my indoor cat muscles, right?
Our newest additions are three wooden picnic tables sanded by our own librarians, Jessie and Becky. Perfect spots to host our all ages craft sessions. We also welcomed in the Friends of the Library Pollinator Garden to attract new populations of pollinators. It’s being used this summer for anyone interested in volunteering in the garden.
From Kids’ Outdoor Activities to cosplay workshops to book clubs. There’s a little something for everyone.
We’re also spreading out to different locations throughout Enid. Did you know that Enid has more than 30 park and recreation areas? Perfect spots for group walks and gnome hunts. And those are only a few of the 27 different activities we’re offering for June.
Can’t make it in? We’ve gone virtual again, too, with Page Turner Animal Adventures. From June through August, check our website for a new weekly theme featuring original shows, crafts, author visits and special guests.
Indoors, outdoors, virtual … it’s your summer to enjoy as you wish! And you’re always welcome to bring your book (and perhaps find your perfect reading spot along the way).
Be sure to pick up a calendar at the library or find a full list of events on our website at enid.okpls.org/events.
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
