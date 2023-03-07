OKLAHOMA CITY — City leader met with state officials Tuesday, March 8, 2023, for the annual Enid Day at the Capitol.
The event was held at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and featured state leaders speaking to a contingent of leaders from Enid.
Among those who spoke were Rep. Chad Caldwell, Rep. Mike Dobrinksi, Rep. Carl Newton, Sen. Roland Peterson and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. They spoke about current bills being discussed in the state House and Senate, as well as other issues facing Oklahoma.
Education has been a major focus point during the early stages of the legislative session, and recent bills regarding education have been focused on school vouchers and tax credits for private schools.
House Bill 1935, which recently passed the House, would allow Oklahoma families to receive $5,000 in refundable tax credits for each student who attends a private school. Students who are educated outside of public entities, such as home-schooled students, would count toward as much as a $2,500 in refundable tax credits. The bill also includes the ability for students to be able to transfer to another school if they so desire.
Caldwell, R-Enid, said it is a policy he’s worked on for nine years and thinks the bill will continue to be worked on.
“At the end of the day, the net policy will be trying to ensure as many kids as possible in the state have a chance to be in the school that they feel best fits their needs,” Caldwell said. “It is accompanied by a $500 million annual influx of public school funding ... it includes a $2,500 teacher pay raise, some additional money for our rural schools. I would say as a school choice supporter I’m pretty optimistic that it will happen. I think if it’s not this bill, I truly think it’s a matter of when not if.”
Dobrinksi, R-Okeene, said he is personally working on multiple things dealing with water preservation in Northwest Oklahoma. He said red cedar trees have become a problem with water conservation in Oklahoma.
“It’s a problem statewide with the prolific expansion of red cedars is taking up a considerable amount of water in our state, and I’m concentrating on the North Canadian watershed,” Dobrinski said. “And that is key, not only to our area, it’s key to the folks that live in Oklahoma City that get thirsty from time to time. It’s going to make the situation improved across the state.”
One area of tax reduction that has been discussed has been sales tax cuts on groceries. Newton, R-Cherokee, said he would be in favor of sales tax cuts on groceries, but in a way that would allow the program to be in place for a period of time before potentially increasing those cuts.
“I am in favor of the tax cut on groceries, but I would like to do a two-year moratorium so we see what impact it does,” Newton said. “They expect it to be a $300 million decrease in revenue, so we’re giving out some money and taking away, so it will have to balance out.”
Dobrinksi said he also is in favor and that they have talked about reduction in personal income tax, and that it’s just the state portion for the grocery tax, not the city and the county taxes. He said it might not be a large money saver for customers, as many items don’t fall under the grocery category.
Newton said a bill that recently passed the House deals with expanding broadband internet access in Oklahoma and it now heads to the Senate. A related bill, involving the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, would move broadband across rivers and bridges instead of under them, which saves hundreds of thousands, Newton said.
Peterson, R-Burlington, said a bill he authored, SB 862, passed the Senate this week. The bill would allow Marshallese residents to obtain a commercial driver’s license. Under the current law, a person needs immigration papers to obtain a CDL. Marshallese residents are not required to have immigration papers due to the U.S.-Marshall Islands Free Association Agreement.
“People now really understand that population, and it’s really devastating what happened over there, and it’s giving them an opportunity to go to work and contribute to Enid and the state of Oklahoma,” Peterson said.
Pinnell, who was re-elected in November for his second term, discussed the importance of tourism and economic development. Pinnell said Oklahoma’s tourism industry is unlike those in other states and that the Department of Commerce will continue to focus mainly on existing businesses.
“When we get people to Enid, or Stillwater, or Woodward, I don’t care what town it is, but particularly the towns that have invested in themselves, like in Enid, America, we sell really well,” Pinnell said. “But you have to get people there first. Our tourism industry is so unique. We’re more unique than almost any other state from just organic tourism we have. We don’t have to create anything that’s really not already here, from our Native American history and heritage, to the Chisholm Trail or Route 66, all of these different things, we’re on to something as a state. We should be about developing and renovating and revitalizing our main streets across rural Oklahoma, because that’s what tourists want today. They want to find small town charm. They’ll go to Oklahoma City or Tulsa if they want, but really what they’re looking for is smaller towns and opportunities.”
Pinnell said Oklahoma has been on the upswing over the past two decades, and now can be seen as a more viable place to move.
“I will continue to hustle around the globe to continue to tell people why Oklahoma is the best place to live, work, raise a family and play, because I truly believe that it is today,” Pinnell said. “I can go to Dallas today with a straight face in 2023 and tell people why they should be relocating from Dallas to Enid. I can do that today, I couldn’t have done that 20 years ago. Over the past 20 years, the quality of life has gone up in our state.”
Pinnell said there have been eight bids placed to fill the vacant restaurants at Oklahoma’s state parks, which will be another reason for people to visit the state, especially after 3.5 million more people visited Oklahoma’s state parks in 2022 compared to 2021.
“It’s a great resource to have, and it’s a great tool to have in our toolbox to get people to your part of the state,” Pinnell said.
Pinnell also said shopping local should be a year-round focus, which can help lead to greater sales tax yields for Oklahoma towns.
“I would argue that we are too sales tax dependent as a state. At 23rd and Lincoln, fundamental tax reform is something that we should talk about. But they’re not doing that right now, and if they’re not going to, we better be about sales tax,” Pinnell said. “That means getting people to Enid to drop their sales tax dollars and then go home, because we love that kind of money. I don’t care if it’s a softball tournament, soccer tournament in Enid, a cattle show or anything at your fairgrounds, if it means people coming into your community, and it’s heads in beds, and restaurants, then we can have all those other conversations that we want about them moving there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.