ENID, Okla. — An Enid painter will lead an art project in the historical Greenwood District in Tulsa honoring George Washington Carver.
Duron Lewis was invited by a group in Tulsa to lead an art project in the Greenwood District, the location of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The project will feature a large painting centered on George Washington Carver, an African American agricultural scientist from the 20th century.
Lewis, originally from California, started painting when he was around 10 years old. His father also was a painter, focusing on small realism pieces as opposed to Lewis’s larger murals.
When Lewis moved to Enid, he worked at an oil field initially while doing art during his time off. Two years ago, Lewis traveled to Chicago for an art show. There, he ended up in the hospital and was diagnosed with a type of throat cancer.
Lewis stayed in Chicago for a year while he went through treatment. During that time, he dedicated more effort to his art. By the time his cancer was in remission, Lewis was positive that art was what he wanted to do for as long as possible. It was not only his passion, but his “essence, something innate.”
When Lewis was invited to lead the project in the Greenwood District, he was excited. He began looking into the history of Carver so he could better represent the story behind the scientist. Part of the piece likely will include Carver looking upward as he holds a peanut, one of the crops he famously worked on.
“That image shows humbleness, but it also reflects the questions and answers about God’s creations,” Lewis said. “Carver was a gift to man.”
The project will take one to two weeks to complete, Lewis said, depending on the layout of the area. Painting will ideally begin on Tuesday, July 20, after Lewis has been able to study the area and plan out the project.
“The people organizing the project want their heartbeat to be expressed in this project,” Lewis said. “I have that heartbeat.”
