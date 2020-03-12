ENID, Okla. — Federica Belloni, a senior at Enid High School, has won a cash prize and placed second in a statewide aviation art contest, in a field that included almost 1,000 entries.
Twelve students' works were selected for prizes in the Oklahoma 2020 International Aviation & Aerospace Art Contest, sponsored by Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
Students ages 6 to 17 are encouraged to reflect on aviation and aerospace by designing a piece of art based on the year’s chosen theme. This year’s contest theme was “Flying, Yesterday and Tomorrow.”
This year's entries included 956 works of art from 84 schools across Oklahoma.
Belloni, an Italian exchange student from Bergamo, a city northeast of Milan, in northern Italy, added an Italian perspective to her concept piece on the history and future of aviation.
"I wanted to add something from Italy," Belloni said, whose work is divided down the middle between aviation past and present. On the left are seen Leonardo da Vinci, scenes from the Florentine countryside, a bird and one of da Vinci's flying machine designs. On the right, she included an astronaut, a modern city and scenes from commercial aviation and space travel.
"I wanted to show the process of where we were, where we are now and where we will be able to go," Belloni said. "Without the past, there wouldn't be the future. It's all continuous."
Belloni said she's enjoyed pursuing art as a hobby and as a way to express herself, and she's liked taking art class at Enid High. Her school back in Italy is a science-focused school, and does not offer art classes.
Art has been a way for Belloni to connect with her mother, she said, "because we both have a great interest in art."
And, amid the stresses of school and daily life, Belloni said art offers a calming effect.
"I like how I can detach from everything else, which I particularly need if I'm nervous or stressed, or anything like that," Belloni said. "I can always paint or draw, and it makes me feel better."
She enjoys experimenting with color, and emulates the pop art style.
After her exchange here is complete this spring, Belloni will return to Italy, where she still has one more year of high school — their program is five years long. Then, she plans to attend university.
She's not sure what she will pursue as a career, but she said she wants to "keep art in my life, even if just as a hobby."
"The further I go with high school, and university and life, the more I know the stress will increase," Belloni said, "and I want to keep art with me always."
The winners
In the Junior Division, ages 6 to 9, Grace Huang, from Truman Primary School in Norman, took home first prize. This year’s second-place winner was Emma Newsom from Maryetta School in Stilwell, while third place went to Chloe Childs from Community Christian School in Norman. Kinsley Porter received an honorable mention from the judges and is a student at Bridge Creek Intermediate School.
Dory Monks from Yukon, a student at Lakeview Elementary School took top honors in the Intermediate Division, ages 10-13. Taking second was Brooklyn Torres from Purcell Junior High, while Sophia Zhoa, from Roosevelt Elementary School in Norman, placed third. Receiving an Honorable Mention in the division was Faith Lawson, from Ada Junior High.
Brock Bailey, a homeschooled student from Collinsville finished atop the Senior Division, ages 14-17, followed by Belloni, at EHS.Leslie Marquez from Guymon High School, took third. Ella Bolander also from Guymon High School received an honorable mention in the division.
First-place winners in each of the three age categories receive $200, while the second-place winners receive $150. A cash prize of $100 is presented to students who place third, and honorable mention will receive $50. In addition to the cash prizes, the winners are also presented with certificates of achievement as well as citations from their respective state senator and state representative.
The top three entries in each age division are forwarded to Washington, D.C., where they compete nationally against other winners from the U.S. for the right to advance to the international competition.
Oklahoma Aeronatics Commission Director Victor Bird said the art competition is one of many means the commission uses to spark a passion for aviation among Oklahoma students.
“The annual Oklahoma Aviation Art Contest is critical to stimulating aviation interest among young minds," Bird said. "If we can reach them at the earliest of ages, we can guide them into STEM based education and aviation and aerospace careers.”
