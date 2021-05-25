Following are three speeches given by Enid High School seniors at the 2021 commencement ceremony.
Enid High School Valedictorian speech by Ian Choi
Good evening Enid High Class of 2021, administration, teachers, parents and friends. My name is Ian Choi, and I’d like to begin by saying that it is truly an honor to stand before my fellow classmates and peers and speak on behalf of my graduating class.
As I begin my speech, I would like to give all the glory to God for everything I’ve accomplished throughout my high school years. I would like to thank my family for always finding a way to support me and my dreams. I want to especially thank my mom for being my best friend, mentor and role model, because I would not have been able to get to where I am today without her by my side. I would also like to thank all of my Enid High teachers, including Mrs. Bush and Mrs. Davis for helping me during my college application process, and Mr. Atwood for letting me steal all of his supplies from his art room. I’ll make sure I don’t have any of your supplies still left in my room before I leave for college.
Lastly, a huge thanks to the one and only Mrs. Collins, for making my senior year so much easier and enjoyable. Thank you so much for helping me throughout this difficult journey, you’re the best counselor ever, and I dream to be like you in the future.
But tonight, more than anything, I want to use this opportunity to give the biggest thanks to all of you sitting in front of me. When I first moved here from South Korea six years ago, I was unable to speak a single word in English. Google translator was my best friend. It was difficult to learn a new language, and it was even more difficult to learn and study in that new language. You helped me to define words I couldn’t understand, encouraged me to be more active in class discussions and most importantly, you made school fun, enjoyable and memorable. You made me feel like I was one of you from the start, rather than an odd girl from a country somewhere in Asia. And today, the same girl is standing before you, giving a speech as a valedictorian — this is the result of your help, kindness and encouragement. I am who I am today because you have all touched my life.
Though it’s only six years for me, many of you spent almost 13 years by each other’s side, going through everything together. Although you might only remember your closest group of friends in the future, we will always be fellow classmates, helpers and best buddies who shared four beautiful years together.
If I have learned anything in the past year, it is the value of the little things. The value of eating Indian tacos and ice cream with friends in the over-crowded cafeteria. The value of the conversations and laughs I shared with you all in between lectures, not socially distances or through Zoom calls. The value of the never-ending struggle trying to find answers to the AP calculus problems. Look around you. These people, your friends and classmates, they are the things that we often forget to appreciate in life. Today will be our last day to see each other in the same place, so I ask each of you to take this opportunity tonight to appreciate the previous community inside Enid High School. Thank you, Enid High School, for letting us cherish the best moment of our lives.
Everything is going to change after today. We are going our separate ways. We are used to being around the people we grew up with, but now we are going off into the real world. Our destiny is in our hands now, and what we decide to do every day after today determines our journey. It is in our hands. When we walk out of here today, it is up to use to decide if we are going to work toward our future or let our potential escape out the door.
When I look at you, I see more than my friends, classmates and some I never had the chance to know. I see all the different stories, experiences and memories that have developed over the course of our education. We have all faced obstacles and challenges, learned to overcome them and be stronger. Those challenges we faced, whether it was learning to speak English, like me, living through the pandemic or something else, have made us tougher and wiser.
Now it’s time to use the strength and toughness as our foundation to jump in the air for our dreams. The possibilities are limitless, so never let anyone or anything stop you from believing that your dreams are possible. Let’s have fun and go on adventures. Take advantage of the life you have because you only get one.
Work hard. Dream big and live life to the fullest. Thank you and congratulations Class of 2021.
Enid High School Salutatorian speech by Brian Higbee
I want to start by saying thank you for giving me the opportunity to speak in front of all your beautiful, bright, shining faces. It really means a lot.
For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Brian Higbee. There you go, now you know me. (ha ha). I’ve participated in many Enid High School activities such as band, cross country, track and swimming. These extracurricular activities allowed me to build upon my leadership skills and helped me gain experiences that I will use throughout my entire life. I would like to give a shout out to all the coaches, directors, parents and teachers who have been so willing to help their students grow and achieve greatness.
As I thought about what I should say to you all today, I came to the realization that the most important advice I can possibly give you right now is to never let go of your dreams. Has anyone ever asked you what you want to do in your future career? Have you ever been sitting in class while your teacher is giving a lecture over something boring, thinking about what you wished your life could be like or where you think you’ll be in say, 10 years? I have been approached by those questions many times, and every time I answer by saying I plan on becoming a physics professor or by saying I’m going to own a hotel on Mars. (ha ha) This is my dream, and I know you all have one too. Never let go of these dreams because they can take us to places we never thought we were capable of getting to.
While I was about to start my first year of Enid High School, I wanted to gain a spot on the Enid drumline as a snare drum player. My drum instructor Brett Fleming, one of the kindest and most dedicated people I know, told me that it was going to take a huge amount of work if I wanted to get on. He also said that it would take even more work if I did get a spot on the line, but he would always encourage me to give everything that I had. It was not easy, but the hard work paid off, and I gained a place on the drumline, along with three other freshmen who became some of the greatest friends in the world to me.
The work was totally worth it. I remember going to all the football games, trying not to look stupid in front of the cheerleaders, breaking tons of drum sticks to prove our worthiness on the drumline, playing songs for the student section. Going absolutely insane when the football team scored a touchdown and always getting back home super late. I remember performing halftime shows for the large crowds at the home stadium, always being supported and cheered on by the students and parents that came to watch. This is why we need to hold on to our dreams. If I had given up, none of those things would have happened. If you give up on your dreams, the amount of potential you have as a person drops substantially, so do not let go.
Anything is achievable if we are willing to put in the work. Don’t let your dreams get blown away by the harsh winds that challenges and failure bring. Learn, then move on or approach the situation from a new angle. It is very sad to think that we will be leaving behind all of the great experiences and friendships we have made on our journey through high school life, but there is also joy in the fact that this is our chance to take control of our lives and accomplish what we have always dreamed of achieving. Graduating from high school is not the end of the road. The choice is up to us whether or not we want to go further. I challenge each and every one of you to follow the path that leads to your drams and never give up.
Thank you Enid High School Class of 2021.
Enid High School Senior speech by Charlee Maloy
Good evening friends, family, administration and fellow Pacers and Plainsmen. Over my four years at Enid High School, I have acquired some knowledge that I would like to share with you today.
Here are the Do’s and Don’ts of Enid High School: Don’t start an infamous Sackett package the night before it is due. Don’t doubt the choral madness of Mr. Johnson. Do branch out and find new extra curriculars. Do, in the words of Mrs. Bush, “play on.” And finally, do all you can to build friendships with those in your life.
Graduates, today is the day we have been waiting for our whole academic careers. Every experience from pre-K to now, both the good times and the bad, have prepared us for this exact moment.
Our class motto is “See the good in every situation.” This may seem like a cliché phrase that we all learned too much about this past year. A unique characteristic of our human existence is that we face what can sometimes feel like an endless amount of trials, like for example the COVID-19 pandemic that so many of us never want to hear of again. It is important for us to not only experience these trials, but to remember and learn from them, because if we don’t, then what was the whole point?
For true success, it is necessary to carry this mentality with us until our dying days. With the power of positivity, we hold in our very hands the potential for space exploration, life-saving medical research and artistic masterpieces. We are the future. I’m sure most it not all of us, are terrified of the future — we’re terrified of change. Some of us are leaving Enid, going out of state, joining the military, and some will face changes while being close to home. No matter which path each of us takes, we will always have precious memories from our youth to look back on and give us strength. Change signifies growth. My fellow graduates, we are growing!
Right now we are closing one chapter of our lives and starting a new one. In the wise words of William Shakespeare, “It is not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves.” We are in control of what the future entails for us. Every day, each of us decides whether or not we will grow from the adversities we face. I have faith that we will continue to be strong. Let us press forward with full confidence in the mistakes we will make, the lessons we will learn and the infinite possibilities we will create. I am grateful to my EHS family who has supported me through my endeavors, and until we meet again — live with joy.
