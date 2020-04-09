ENID, Okla. — An Enid High School student has been accepted into this summer's session of Youth Leadership Oklahoma.
Baddie Anuntak, a junior at EHS, was accepted into the 20th class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma (YLOK) through a competitive statewide application process. Leadership Oklahoma selects 52 rising high school seniors for the program each year, based on demonstrated leadership, and geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity.
Anuntak, who is junior class president at EHS, stays busy organizing fundraisers and spirit week activities, and recently coordinated a student beautification project of the school, which will include a student garden.
She said she applied to YLOK in hopes of building her leadership skills, so she can better serve others in the future.
This will not be Anuntak's first summer leadership experience. Last summer she participated in the Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership seminar at the University of Central Oklahoma. But, she said she was more nervous about hearing back from YLOK.
"It was nerve-wracking when I saw the letter in the mail," she said. "I didn't want to read it, I was so scared."
When she saw she'd been selected for the program, Anuntak said she cried with joy.
"I was overwhelmed and super proud of myself," she said.
Plans call for YLOK Class 20 members to travel the state during a week-long trip at the beginning of June to learn about Oklahoma’s history, culture, issues and leaders and "begin to develop a greater understanding and appreciation for our state," according to a press release.
YLOK was created in 2001 with the mission to "develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future," according to the press release. More than 900 students have participated in the program.
The all-expenses-paid program is scheduled to begin and end in Oklahoma City. Other cities included on the itinerary include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater and Enid. In each community, YLOK Class 20 will "learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills," according to the press release.
Jason Simeroth, superintendent of Yukon Public Schools and YLOK Class 20 program chair, said this year's class is a good representation of youth talent in the state.
“Leadership Oklahoma is very excited about the 52 young people chosen for this year’s program," Simeroth said. "YLOK Class 20 is an outstanding blend of student leadership from across the state.”
Anuntak said she's looking forward to the YLOK experience, and she hopes it will prepare her not only for college, but for greater service to others.
"I love helping people, and I think I can learn from this," Anuntak said. "I am looking forward to being able to learn something that will forever stick with me, that I can pass on to other people."
Anuntak said she also looks forward to volunteering in the community once the pandemic passes.
For more information on YLOK visit https://www.leadershipoklahoma.com/youth-program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.