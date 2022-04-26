ENID, Okla. — A group of Enid High School students won top five in a national championship in Florida earlier this month.
The four-person competitive color guard team, through Junior Air Force Reserve Officer Training, competed and ultimately placed fourth against 30 JROTC programs from all across the country, spanning the Air Force, Navy, Army and Marine junior programs.
The Daytona Beach competition was three days long, with one chance to perform a perfect routine. This was EHS’ first time at nationals, said JROTC instructor, retired Air Force Tech Sgt. Michael Nelson.
“It takes a lot of dedication to do this,” Nelson said. “We are talking about kids who practice three days a week, sometimes on Saturdays when nobody else is at the school. They went to a three-day drill camp. These four show up on professional development days, spring break and Christmas break. The result was going to nationals for the first time ever in Enid High history.”
The students who competed were seniors Joe Bamberg and Cooper Reinhardt, junior Max Benge and sophomore Emily Roach.
The Silver Talons, named after the T-38C Talon at Vance Air Force Base, are students of all experience levels who Nelson said are teammates with great chemistry and friendship.
“They did well, and we are really proud of them,” Nelson said. “This is huge for Enid.”
Reinhardt and Bamberg have been involved in the program their whole high school careers and said they’d both pursue military service after graduation.
“When I first came into JROTC, I kept to myself and was very reserved,” Reinhardt said. “He (Nelson) kind of brought me out of my shell. It helped me progress through my high school career. I’m going to the Air Force Academy, it’s helped me get there.”
Bamberg said he is going into the Army as an Apache helicopter mechanic.
“For me, I just found my tribe,” he said. “I belong here and in the military. The experiences I have gained will help me out in the real world and military so much.”
Benge said both he and Bamberg are Eagle Scouts.
“Eagle Scouts gave me a safe place to fail, but coming to this program, it took that rough slab of stone and chiseled it into what it needs to be,” Benge said. “Here, I am working with people my age and have more responsibilities. It taught me leadership, that top-down mentality.”
Roach is in her second year in the program. She began in the core color guard, but stood out in tryouts and got serious about competing.
After going to the Bataan Death March, a memorial marathon-long march in New Jersey, Roach joined core color guard this year and then got into the competitive color guard.
She already has started a competitive all-female team and was just promoted to color guard commander.
“I want to keep it going and want to go back to nationals,” Roach said.
