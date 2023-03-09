ENID, Okla. — Enid High School celebrated its diversity with a Cultural Blitz assembly Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in the school gymnasium.
Lillian Mera, physical science teacher, organized the event three years ago. She is of Marshallese heritage and was born in Enid, graduating from Enid High School.
“This is a great opportunity for all students to celebrate their cultures and come together,” Mera said.
She also coaches freshman volleyball, junior varsity soccer and is Student Council sponsor.
The blitz started with a presentation from Native American students who said, “We are not fiction, we are alive. We study history so we don’t repeat it.”
Justin DeClerck, of Longfellow Middle School, dressed in Native American regalia honoring his ancestry of Delaware, Creek and Seminole tribes. He coaches cross country and is assistant track coach at Enid High.
“We are proud of our heritage and our diversity,” he said.
He represents the Pacers and Plainsmen at different events during the school year.
Black Heritage Union members made a presentation, along with a performance by the Pacific Islander Multicultural Choir.
Spanish teachers Lourdes Lopez and Denis Covarrubias celebrated their culture and the Hispanic/Latino Club by dressing in their heritage apparel.
Principal Craig Liddell wore a kilt to honor his Scottish heritage.
“We are a diverse school, and we are proud to honor our different cultures,” he said.
