ENID, Okla. — The rain-out of Friday night’s graduation ceremony for Enid High School quickly was forgotten in the warm sunshine of a picture-perfect Saturday morning at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
A large crowd watched 470 seniors walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.
Senior class president Saherena Williams-Clardy welcomed everyone to the event. “We have faced challenges, overcome obstacles and made friends,” Clardy said. “Pursue your passion and make a difference in the world.”
Clardy then introduced Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd, who was attending his final graduation. Floyd is retiring June 30.
“You dealt with the COVID pandemic with grace and resilience,” Floyd said. “This is how you will deal with adversity when you move forward in your life. We are very proud of you.”
Floyd said this was the first class to enjoy the new gymnasium and completed arts center. He thanked everyone in attendance and said he’d always take great pride in the accomplishments during his nine-year tenure in Enid.
Floyd applauded the seniors for being respectful and reverent.
He introduced his replacement, Dudley Darrow. Floyd said he expected great things to continue for the Enid school system and wished Darrow good luck.
Darrow will start at EPS in July.
Beau Lamoreaux was awarded the salutatorian medallion and gave the salutatory address. The speech was crisp and short with words about strength and endurance, remote learning and the value of community.
He surprised everyone by announcing that part of his speech was written by artificial intelligence. In his own words he explained he wants to major in AI in college.
“The world is moving fast and I want to be a part of it,” Lamoreaux said. “Find something you love and hold onto it.”
Top honors and the valedictorian commendation trophy went to Elsa Johnson Stewart. Stewart also was an Oklahoma Academic Scholar, Academic All-State and was a National Merit Scholar, receiving National Merit Commendation.
“This feels like a lifetime, and no time at all,” Stewart said. She defined herself as a person who tried to be perfect. “I put pressure on myself and had to work through anxiety and depression this year.”
She told fellow students to let go of the expectation of others, appreciate friends and family and be kind. “Failure is an opportunity to do better. It’s what you do afterward that’s important.”
Senior speaker Alaina Nelson called herself Sarge’s daughter and a thespian. She related the class of 2023 to Michael Jordan and his number 23.
Nelson told her class that Jordan did not make his basketball team as a sophomore in high school but worked hard and persisted until he flew across the court. “Let us all fly like Jordan did; work hard and be patient.”
EHS Principal Craig Liddell addressed the group by first saying, “I see you out there, I know who you are.” He repeated the class motto: “Together through everything, history in the making.”
Liddell announced and applauded the numerous accomplishments of the class of 2023, that included 118 honors students and 46 valedictorian commendations.
“You were robbed of the last quarter of your freshman year but you made a comeback because when one door closes, another door opens,” Liddell said.
“A key piece of your roots and foundation is Enid. Live the creed, keep it classy and as always, go Big Blue.”
The presentation of the diplomas was announced by Randy Johnson and presented by Ms. Torry Turnbow, president of the Enid Board of Education, Liddell and Superintendent Floyd.
