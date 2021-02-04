ENID, Okla. — Sophia Arnold recently was crowned 2021 Enid Cinderella Teen at the Cinderella Scholarship Pageant.
Arnold, 16, of Enid, also won the talent competition, and competed in a closed interview with a panel of judges, on-stage modeling and talent/on-stage interview. She was awarded a crown, sash and trophy as well as having her entry fee paid for the Oklahoma State Cinderella Pageant this year.
Oklahoma State Cinderella Pageant is a part of the International Cinderella Scholarship Program founded in 1976. The program has grown into the largest scholarship-oriented pageant system in the world. Throughout its history, the program has championed the need and value of higher education for women and has awarded millions of dollars in college scholarships to young women in the United States and other countries. Cinderella is a three-tiered system of competitions. Participants start out on the local level, then state and finally the Cinderella International Pageant.
She is the daughter of Rick and Wendy Arnold and is home-schooled.
